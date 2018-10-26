Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for October 12-October 25.

The Austin American-Statesman has updated its best barbecue list, and there’s a new face in their top nine.

But there’s only 1 BBQ joint on the Statesman’s new Top 50 restaurant list:

It is an honor and privilege to write about the incredibly hard-working and talented men and women who grow, shape and nurture our dining scene. Here is my list of the Top 50 restaurants in Austin. Thank you for reading. https://t.co/JQEC6C4CUm — Matthew Odam (@odam) October 21, 2018

The Texas Monthly BBQ Festival is coming next weekend. There are still tickets available to Sunday’s (November 4) centerpiece event at the Long Center, featuring thirty of the state’s best pitmasters.

“I ain’t never had no $5 million. I don’t know if I’m gonna take it or not, but I know I ain’t just gonna turn [it] down.” – Bryan Mays, of Sam’s BBQ, on a new offer to buy his property in East Austin.

Austin-based sausage wizard Keenan Goldis has been out of the barbecue game for a bit. He’s not reopening his sausage business, but he has started a blog to teach others how to make their own sausage, using his recipes.

Tootsie Tomanetz of Snow’s BBQ in Lexington was profiled by NBC’s Today show.

Say in ain’t so:

Matt Horn of California’s Horn BBQ will be in Austin for a barbecue collaboration dinner at the Brewer’s Table with LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue on November 2.

The Kosher BBQ Championship is coming to Dallas this Saturday, and I’ll be there judging some smoked meats.

Local Yocal BBQ & Grill is open in McKinney. Steaks, both grilled and chicken-fried, are on the menu alongside the smoked meats.

The Dallas Observer takes an early look at Louie King BBQ and finds some potential, especially with the thinly shaved pork loin.

They’re cooking with fire:

I want to eat at all these restaurants, and will probably never get to, but what is life without dreams? Thanks for putting together this list of America's best life fire restaurants, @thefieldcompany!! https://t.co/NRtJ1GsUNW — Francis Lam (@Francis_Lam) October 22, 2018

The Brownsville Herald puts the spotlight on Vera’s Backyard Barbecue, a local business specializing in barbacoa that’s featured in the new Tacos of Texas video series by Jarod Neece and Mando Rayo.

The San Antonio Express-News reviewed Ed’s Smok-N-Q in its new location, as well as the place owned by Ed’s son, BBQ Life, which moved into Ed’s old spot.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the Dallas-based chain, will expand internationally, with 20 stores planned for Canada and 45 across the Middle East in 2019.

Don’t let a sportscaster build your fire:

Valiant effort by @espnSteveLevy but Dreamland BBQ called and said you’re fired from pit duties. Something about the wood needing to get INTO the fire. Who knew? Good thing for your night job — Missouri at #1 Alabama at 7p ET on ESPN. @briangriese pic.twitter.com/FIWwTXCTOF — Todd McShay (@McShay13) October 13, 2018

“I’m looking for this deep smoky color on the meat, for this particular kind of greasy look on the surface.”—Almead Stutts of Stutts House of Barbeque in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to The New York Times.

Almead Stutts also discusses the history of her joint here.

A throwback to when the McRib was brand new:

The very first #McRib commercial aired in 1981 https://t.co/3SJl2VynQR — Gov. Craig Hlavaty (I-Texas) (@CraigHlavaty) October 25, 2018

Manhattan (Kansas) could use a lot more barbecue, student Molly Hackett writes. The only praise she could muster for the one barbecue joint in town is that, “it definitely could be a lot worse.”

Southern Living’s barbecue editor discussed his method for constructing his Top 50 barbecue list on the Kevin’s BBQ Joints podcast.

A different kind of Southern BBQ:

Here’s the Southern barbecue you’ve probably never heard of (watch out, it’s hot!) https://t.co/q15RS1MVYd pic.twitter.com/pt2DRu5twy — NYT Food (@nytfood) October 23, 2018

Jim Shahin takes a tour around the barbecue options in New Orleans for The Washington Post.

“You would be hard-pressed to get U.S.-style barbecue food this good in America itself.” Simmer down, Wales Online.

The barbecue competition scene in New Zealand is strong, where smoked brisket, chicken, and duck are the categories.

“Daddy needs ribs, pronto.”