Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for August 17-August 30.

The Texanist answers the question: Is It Okay to Parboil Ribs Before You Barbecue Them?

Paula Forbes doesn’t want you to get the idea that grilling is easy. She talked to pitmasters and grill cooks about the challenges and rewards of live-fire cooking.

J. C. Reid says you better recognize SETX BBQ:

J. C. Reid says you better recognize SETX BBQ: The traditional taxonomy of Texas barbecue – South, West, Central, and East – is almost 50 years old. I think it's time for an update. I propose adding Southeast Texas barbecue to the mix. #setxbbq

Thrillist presents, in alphabetical order, the 33 best barbecue joints in America. Eight are from Texas, and many more are inspired by our barbecue.

This sweeping view of the Houston dining scene by GQ’s Brett Martin has plenty of (brief) barbecue mentions.

Who says you don’t want to see how the sausage is made?

Texas A&M’s Rosenthal Meat Center has always offered jerky, fresh meat, and seasonal smoked meats at its retail store. Now it will ship you one of those briskets.

A customer at Stillwater Barbecue in Abilene either didn’t like their sign about free beer or wanted a memento, so he tore it in half.

Beef Loving Texans announce their BBQuest:



Chef Bo Bech, of Geist restaurant in Copenhagen, will travel to San Antonio for a collaboration dinner at the Granary on September 6.

Chuck Blount loved the fried catfish at Two Sawers BBQ in Floresville but would happily return for the barbecue, too.

King’s Hwy Brew & Q in San Antonio will close after September 29. Owners Emilio and Christi Soliz will move to Helotes to work with the crew at B Daddy’s BBQ.

The Dallas Morning News captures the scene at Snow’s BBQ:

Clay Cowgill…. proud to have him on our team!

The Smoked Dallas barbecue festival is bringing pitmasters from all over Texas to downtown Dallas on Sept. 22.

There’s a new (sort of) barbecue option next to the Cowboys stadium in Arlington.

“We’re probably the only place in Texas that cooks it for so long.” – Jordan Jackson, on the 24-hour brisket at Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview.

More Wagyu beef means more Wagyu briskets:

LeRoy and Lewis in Austin is serving a new Korean barbecue menu every Saturday at the SFC Farmer’s Market.

Grant Pinkerton talked to KHOU about how he went from amateur barbecue cook to one of Houston’s best pitmasters.

Grill marketing in Atlanta is getting savage:

It seems that #BigGreenEgg and #KamadoJoe have been cut throat competing. A friend sent this picture of a billboard in front of the BGE headquarters in Atlanta. Ooof! Blow to the solar plexus!

On the twentieth anniversary of The Barbecue! Bible’s release, author Steven Raichlen tells the backstory of the groundbreaking book.

It seems like every new barbecue joint serves smoked brisket, even in North Carolina. Meet Sweet Lew’s in Charlotte.

Eater visits Smokin Woods BBQ in Oakland, California, for Texas-style beef ribs.

Sam Jones is both a pitmaster and a fire chief in North Carolina:



I wrote for Gravy about how the Klan used barbecue in Texas to recruit members and promote racist politicians in the 1920s.

Corky’s BBQ, a Memphis joint known for ribs, will open in Katy within the next few months.

Sadly, the barbecue world lost a legend this past week. Garry Roark of Ubon’s BBQ of Yazoo City, Mississippi, passed away.

Is that a rack of ribs or a groom’s cake?