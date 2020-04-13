Securing a solid supply of barbecue can be a struggle these days. Your local barbecue joint or nearby favorite might be temporarily closed. Many of the Texas joints offering takeout will drop off your order curbside, but it’s understandable if you still feel uneasy about leaving home to get it. Or maybe you have the misfortune of not living in Texas and have a smoked brisket craving you can’t ignore. Below you can find links to the barbecue joints that ship nationwide from Texas. If you’d rather smoke it yourself, keep scrolling for a listing of meat suppliers that will deliver raw meat (a.k.a. future barbecue) to your door.

Barbecue shipped nationwide

Because it’s always a good idea to keep a whole brisket or a rack of ribs in the freezer in these uncertain times.

407 BBQ in Argyle is building an online store. For now, use its website contact page to place an order.

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Llano currently applies an automatic 10 percent discount to a whole brisket order, which includes a bottle of sauce, for $86.36. The total for a whole brisket ($14.57 for shipping*) is $100.93.

GW’s BBQ in McAllen is shipping nationwide; email [email protected] for details.

Hutchins BBQ in McKinney and Frisco ships out whole briskets (5 pounds**) once a week on Tuesdays for $185 shipping included.

Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap ships its famous mesquite-smoked beef tenderloins (2-2.5 pounds) for $150 total. It’s also shipping whole briskets (weight unspecified) for $135 total.

Snow’s BBQ in Lexington is temporarily closed for Saturday service, but it’s still cooking barbecue to ship. Orders are shipped out on Tuesdays only and must be placed before Sunday afternoon for shipment the following week. A full brisket (4-4.5 pounds) with shipping costs $123.

Southside Market in Elgin ships most all of its barbecue. A whole brisket (6-8 pounds) including shipping is $157.

Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball is shipping nationwide; email [email protected] for details. Whole briskets (6 pounds), including shipping, are $150.

The Pit Bar-B-Que in San Angelo is offering shipping; email [email protected] for details.

Shipping through Goldbelly is available from several Texas barbecue joints. The retail site just added Terry Black’s BBQ to the lineup as well. The prices may be a little jarring, but remember that they include shipping costs and the expensive packaging required to ship barbecue from Texas to brisket-starved states across the country. Goldbelly is also offering a $15 discount on each of your first three orders.

* All shipping costs listed are for the least expensive option calculated for delivery to my home address in Dallas.

** All weights listed above are cooked weights.

Raw meat shipped nationwide

Getting barbecue delivered to your front porch is nice, but I know there are folks who have the time and the inclination to smoke their own. Rather than a grocery store run, you can order raw meat from these suppliers. We highlighted the availability of brisket and other barbecue cuts, but many are sold out, so you might have to settle for a thick, juicy steak instead.

Texas meat companies:

Local delivery available in Texas cities:

Other options for U.S. delivery:

Happy smoking!

