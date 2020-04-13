Securing a solid supply of barbecue can be a struggle these days. Your local barbecue joint or nearby favorite might be temporarily closed. Many of the Texas joints offering takeout will drop off your order curbside, but it’s understandable if you still feel uneasy about leaving home to get it. Or maybe you have the misfortune of not living in Texas and have a smoked brisket craving you can’t ignore. Below you can find links to the barbecue joints that ship nationwide from Texas. If you’d rather smoke it yourself, keep scrolling for a listing of meat suppliers that will deliver raw meat (a.k.a. future barbecue) to your door.
Barbecue shipped nationwide
Because it’s always a good idea to keep a whole brisket or a rack of ribs in the freezer in these uncertain times.
407 BBQ in Argyle is building an online store. For now, use its website contact page to place an order.
Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Llano currently applies an automatic 10 percent discount to a whole brisket order, which includes a bottle of sauce, for $86.36. The total for a whole brisket ($14.57 for shipping*) is $100.93.
GW’s BBQ in McAllen is shipping nationwide; email [email protected] for details.
Hutchins BBQ in McKinney and Frisco ships out whole briskets (5 pounds**) once a week on Tuesdays for $185 shipping included.
Perini Ranch in Buffalo Gap ships its famous mesquite-smoked beef tenderloins (2-2.5 pounds) for $150 total. It’s also shipping whole briskets (weight unspecified) for $135 total.
Snow’s BBQ in Lexington is temporarily closed for Saturday service, but it’s still cooking barbecue to ship. Orders are shipped out on Tuesdays only and must be placed before Sunday afternoon for shipment the following week. A full brisket (4-4.5 pounds) with shipping costs $123.
Southside Market in Elgin ships most all of its barbecue. A whole brisket (6-8 pounds) including shipping is $157.
Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue in Tomball is shipping nationwide; email [email protected] for details. Whole briskets (6 pounds), including shipping, are $150.
The Pit Bar-B-Que in San Angelo is offering shipping; email [email protected] for details.
Shipping through Goldbelly is available from several Texas barbecue joints. The retail site just added Terry Black’s BBQ to the lineup as well. The prices may be a little jarring, but remember that they include shipping costs and the expensive packaging required to ship barbecue from Texas to brisket-starved states across the country. Goldbelly is also offering a $15 discount on each of your first three orders.
- Davila’s BBQ in Seguin sells a whole brisket (4.5 pounds) on the site for $119.
- Lockhart Smokehouse in Dallas and Plano sells a whole brisket (10 pounds) for $299.
- Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor is closed until it works out a curbside system, but it is still smoking to fulfill shipping orders. It offers three sizes of brisket, but only the largest (6.5-7.4 pounds) is currently available, for $279. A less expensive option is a rack of its famous beef ribs for $199.
- Micklethwait Craft Meats in Austin sells a whole brisket (8-9 pounds) for $189.
- Old 300 BBQ in Blanco includes a bottle of barbecue sauce and a loaf of bread with its whole brisket (6-7 pounds) for $169.
- Snow’s BBQ in Lexington ships a whole brisket from Goldbelly for $149, but it’s just $123 if you order directly from the Snow’s website (see above).
- Southside Market in Elgin has a whole brisket (7-10 pounds) on Goldbelly for $189 and also has a smaller brisket listed on its own site for a little less (see above).
- Terry Black’s Barbecue in Austin and Dallas sells whole briskets (5 pounds) for $169.
- And for those with a craving for authentic East Texas hot links, Doc’s Hot Links in Gilmer sells four dozen links and a bottle of hot sauce for $99.
* All shipping costs listed are for the least expensive option calculated for delivery to my home address in Dallas.
** All weights listed above are cooked weights.
Raw meat shipped nationwide
Getting barbecue delivered to your front porch is nice, but I know there are folks who have the time and the inclination to smoke their own. Rather than a grocery store run, you can order raw meat from these suppliers. We highlighted the availability of brisket and other barbecue cuts, but many are sold out, so you might have to settle for a thick, juicy steak instead.
Texas meat companies:
- 1915 Farm near Victoria raises grass-fed beef. It’s currently sold out of briskets, but a rack of beef short ribs is $22, and the shipping cost* is $25.
- Chapman 3C Cattle Company in Hico sells a variety of all-natural beef cuts including brisket flats and points for $68 each (currently sold out of whole briskets). Beef short ribs and beef cheeks are also available. Shipping costs $14.96 per package.
- 44 Farms in Cameron is currently sold out of beef short ribs, but you can buy plenty of steaks.
- A Bar N Ranch in Sherman ships its Texas Wagyu beef including steaks and ground beef. Shipping costs $20. Raw briskets can be purchased as well, but must be picked up in Dallas or Celina.
- Augustus Ranch in Yoakum sells a variety of all natural, pasture-raised beef and pork cuts. It doesn’t currently have briskets available, but it does have pork shoulders. Shipping costs $14.58 per package.
- Broken Arrow Ranch in Ingram sells game meats like wild boar, venison, and lamb. A rack of boar chops is $30. There is a $50 minimum order to ship anything, and shipping costs $11.88.
- Local Yocal Meat Market in McKinney ships multiple cuts of Wagyu and Angus beef. Shipping is around $20 per package.
- Longhorn Meat Market in Austin offers curbside pickup, local delivery, and shipping. It accepts only online preorders, but briskets are a deal at just $46 for a 9-11 pound brisket.
- Texas Beefhouse in East Texas ships Wagyu and Angus beef. You can order it by the whole and half beef. Briskets are currently sold out, but it has plenty of steaks and ground beef. Shipping costs $25 per order.
Local delivery available in Texas cities:
- American Butchers in Dallas is offering door-to-door delivery to the Dallas area. Call 214-655-MEAT for availability.
- Bone-in Butcher Shop in Dallas is delivering to the DFW area. It’s selling briskets and beef ribs, as well as baby back ribs, and pork shoulder.
- Parker Creek Ranch in San Antonio is delivering to the San Antonio area and offers pasture-raised chicken and pork, and grass-fed beef.
Other options for U.S. delivery:
- Allen Brothers out of Chicago carries Wagyu, prime, and dry-aged beef. The cheapest brisket is a 10-pound Wagyu for $172.46 plus $25 in shipping costs.
- Belcampo, based in California, offers sustainable meats like organic, grass-fed beef. A whole 9 pound brisket costs $80. Free shipping is available for orders over $100.
- Crowd Cow carries a number of beef and pork cuts from various ranchers around the world. It’s a good source for steaks, chops, and burgers, but the least expensive brisket it offers right now is a Japanese Wagyu brisket flat (4.5 lbs) for $202.50.
- D’Artagnan doesn’t carry briskets, but I can attest that its whole ducks (I like the Rohan variety) turn out great in the smoker.
- Omaha Steaks might be the first name you think of when you think mail-order meat. It has plenty of steaks and burgers, but is currently sold out of pork ribs and briskets.
- Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors in New York sells prime and dry-aged steaks as well as burgers through Goldbelly.
- Pine Street Market in Georgia caries a variety of beef, pork, and chicken cuts. It offers a half brisket of about 5 pounds for $48. Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more.
- Snake River Farms sells several options for Wagyu and Prime grade briskets. The least expensive brisket is currently a 16-18 pound Wagyu brisket for $169. Standard shipping costs just $10.
Happy smoking!
*All shipping costs listed are for the least expensive option calculated for delivery to my home address in Dallas.
