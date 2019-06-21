A barbecue road trip through the American South is hardly a challenge. Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and the Carolinas are rich in barbecue destinations. This summer I’m taking a different sort of barbecue road trip—from Minneapolis to Toronto and back. There’s plenty of smoked meat stalwarts to explore, but the expansion of barbecue’s popularity outside its traditional boundaries means there’s lots of new blood too. I’ll do my best to chronicle a little of both throughout the adventure.

WISCONSIN

This trek technically begins in St. Paul, Minnesota, just sixteen miles shy of the Wisconsin border. I don’t know which states have White Castle—the chain known for sliders and having only one size of fries—so I was afraid to pass up “BBQ Season,” as advertised on a banner outside one of its St. Paul locations. I expected a slider with barbecue sauce and pickles. They had those for 99 cents, but they also offered a sliced brisket slider for double that. Of course it was terrible, but it speaks to the ubiquity of smoked brisket in these United States. A chain without a presence in Texas used brisket as the de facto meat in its signature sandwich during the generically dubbed “BBQ Season.” Maybe this is brisket officially jumping the shark—or a shift from pork to beef when it comes to what most Americans expect in barbecue.

Driving straight across the heart of Wisconsin, the options for brisket were nonexistent, but multiple billboards advertised smokehouses with sausages, bacon, and jerky. My son and I stopped at one spot familiar to bacon connoisseurs, called Nueske’s in Wittenburg, Wisconsin. Sadly its retail shop had no BLTs, but we found landjaeger sausages, ham, jerky, and some applewood smoked bacon to enjoy later. Crossing the Rib River on the way into Wausau got my hopes up. We could have hiked up Rib Mountain or taken a dip in the Little Rib River in town, but we were too early for the annual Balloon & Rib Fest.

Crossing Wisconsin was the goal for the day. At the far end of the state, along the banks of the Menominee River that constitutes the border between Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, is the ship-building town of Marinette. Neon lights spelling out “Bar-B-Que” shone brightly above Mickey-Lu Bar-B-Que. The restaurant started on the Michigan side of the river in the 1930s before moving to its current spot in 1942. Smoke drifted from the chimney, but Mickey-Lu’s doesn’t really serve barbecue.

Photograph by Daniel Vaughn

“You know right away from their accent if they’re going to be unhappy,” a woman working the grill told me when I asked if people are disappointed to find a burger joint under that neon sign. She said it happens daily. In Texas, when we discuss other barbecue styles, Wisconsin is often the punchline. Their barbecue is just burgers and brats, we say, and in this case the joke holds up, except that this was an incredible burger.

Only eight patties of beef go on the original charcoal grill at once. They’re paper thin, so most people order the double. The meat is ground in the restaurant every morning. There’s enough fat in the mix that when the patties are flipped on the grill there’s a sustained flame that hurries them along to doneness.

Cut buns surround the beef on the grill. A hearty German “Zemal” roll with a good crust and chew is used. Toppings include ketchup, pickles, finely diced onion, and a spicy mustard. Every burger gets a thick pat of butter added right in the center of the meat before the crown of the bun is put into place. It’s cut in half, revealing the not yet melted butter that makes a great first bite. The burger is what I imagine Burger King once aspired to. It had a deep char-grilled flavor, was plenty juicy despite the incredibly thin patties, and I loved the chewy roll that was also hot off the grill. If this is Wisconsin style barbecue, those punchlines may have been premature.

Stay tuned for updates as Daniel makes his way across the Great Lakes region of these United States.