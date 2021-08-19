Smoked cauliflower is, as they say, having a moment. Cauliflower “steaks,” cauliflower wings, and cauliflower burnt ends are appearing with regularity on Texas barbecue joint menus, overshadowing, I think unfairly, their cousin the cabbage. Both plants are of the Brassica oleracea species (as are broccoli, brussels sprouts, and a whole host of greens), but only one has a long history in Texas barbecue. Cabbage-based coleslaw is a member of the traditional trio of Texas barbecue sides, along with pinto beans and potato salad. Plus, at least at my grocery, a head of green cabbage is less than half the price of a head of cauliflower.

If your local barbecue joint has a hot line of homemade sides, chances are it serves a variation of stewed cabbage. When a pitmaster is looking for a new vegetable to add to the menu, why not reach for the one that’s cheaper and already on the order sheet? And does it have to be a side? Thickly sliced steaks of cabbage make for a fine vegetarian main course.

I’ve experimented with smoking various cabbage shapes: whole heads, wedges, and cabbage steaks that were both thick and thin. I learned that the thicker steaks are easiest to cook evenly, but setting the cabbage directly on the grates of the smoker becomes precarious as leaves get tender. Instead, I set them in an 18-by-13-inch sheet pan, wrapped completely in foil. (I would normally use a disposable aluminum foil tray in my smoker, but I didn’t want the smoke to have to dip down past the tall sides of a deeper pan.) With a steady breeze of hot oak smoke over the surface of the cabbage, the steaks grew properly brown and took on some of that smoke flavor.

After they spent a few hours in the smoker and a shorter spell in the oven, I had slabs of smoked cabbage worthy to be served as a main course, or as the best side dish at the table.

Smoked Cabbage Steaks

1 large head of cabbage

¼ cup olive oil, divided

barbecue rub (pitmaster’s choice)