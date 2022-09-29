This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Goldee’s Barbecue made its way to number one on the Top 50 list after only a year in business for a number of reasons. It’s known for serving some of the best smoked meats in Texas while also offering unique signature menu options such as peppery cheese grits and Laotian sausage. But it wouldn’t be number one if it didn’t have the basics down—and it has beef ribs down.

In this episode of ‘Cue Course, pitmaster Lane Milne teaches barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn how to make one of his favorite Goldee’s dishes, the fall-off-the-bone beef ribs. Unlike brisket, ribs are a much easier hunk of beef to tackle for the average backyard pitmaster. It might seem intimidating, but take Lane’s advice: keep it simple, and don’t overthink it.

