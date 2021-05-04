This video is part of ’Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Thorndale Meat Market is not your typical barbecue joint. Pitmaster Trey Felton’s method of cold smoking dry-aged meat is both classic and highly scientific. Thorndale is currently the only joint in the state practicing this ancient preservation method, and the results speak for themselves. Watch as barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn learns the ins and outs of Felton’s unique style.

Have you ever tried a cold-smoked steak? Tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures. We’d love to see.