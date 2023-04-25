TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks” are exclusive perks and discounts that Texas Monthly’s network of barbecue joints generously offer to members like you each month. Proof of membership is required to redeem.

APRIL PERKS

Brisket U | Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS22*

| Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS22* Blood Bros BBQ | 10% discount on merch*

| 10% discount on merch* Eaker Barbecue | Free Sticker and drink with purchase*

| Free Sticker and drink with purchase* Riverport BBQ | 10% off any food purchase*

APRIL EVENTS

Blood Bros BBQ | See calendar for events

| See calendar for events Franklin Barbecue | You Grill Girl! event with Les Dames d’Escoffier; Where: Franklin’s; When: April 27 at 7pm

| You Grill Girl! event with Les Dames d’Escoffier; Where: Franklin’s; When: April 27 at 7pm Eaker Barbecue | See calendar for daily specials

For the full calendar view, check out the live Pit Perks Calendar.

*Proof of membership is required to claim TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks.” TM BBQ Club members must show their physical membership card, proof of membership to the TM BBQ Club Facebook group, or the TM BBQ Club badge in the BBQ Finder app.