Barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn and taco editor José R. Ralat pay a visit to Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q—a white-and-black trailer at Hop & Sting Brewing—to enjoy some of the most “jaw-dropping” bites in Grapevine. Pitmaster Trey Sánchez III puts a delicious Texas barbecue spin on traditional Mexican dishes, like their celebrated barbecue brisket birria tacos—the best of both worlds. In this episode of BBQ Bites, José and Daniel savor the offerings and share some juicy tips and tricks on how to cup a taco, grab the filling, and tuck it in when presented with a rich tray of Vaqueros’ bold barbecued meats

P.S. “Burritos ARE tacos”- José

