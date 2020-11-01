Quy Hoang, Terry Wong, and Wong’s brother Robin opened the Blood Bros. BBQ restaurant in a strip mall on the west side of Houston in December of 2018. Within a year, Blood Bros. BBQ had earned a spot on our Top 25 New Barbecue Joints list, as well as Bon Appétit’s Top 50 list.

Tell us about the first person who taught you about barbecue.

Quy Hoang: I am actually self taught. I started by grilling in my backyard for friends and family. I never really had the time or patience to do a long cook. Then one day I decided that today is the day I’m gonna do a long cook. I started with a pork butt. A couple peers that have helped me with questions I’ve had along the way as I was learning the process were Patrick Feges (Feges BBQ) and Ara Malekian (Harlem Road Texas BBQ).

Robin Wong: My father, Ron

Terry Wong: My dad and his buddies.

Do you remember a backyard or a barbecue joint that started your barbecue obsession?

QH: Growing up we always ate at the Swinging Door. My barbecue obsession probably didn’t begin until I took a trip to City Market BBQ, in Luling. When I returned from that trip I was inspired to do more slow cooks. I also really enjoyed the sausage links there, which also inspired me to work on house-made sausages.

RW: Growing up latchkey kids, my brothers and I loved to grill burgers, hotdogs, and chicken. Later on our family would celebrate many special occasions at Goode Company.

TW: Too many backyards. It’s the feeling of bonding together and enjoying some good food and drink.

What message are you trying to share to your customers through your food?

QH: Through our food we want our customers to feel like they are at one of our backyards for a barbecue. We have always had the motto and mindset of bringing a backyard barbecue to the masses with good food, beers, and friends. We also try to incorporate flavors from food that we grew up eating, ranging from Vietnamese, Chinese, Mediterranean, Thai, and even Caribbean. We incorporate these flavors with traditional cuts of meat and smoking methods.

RW: BBQ is about love and bringing people together. We always say it’s about good friends, good food, good music, and good times. We want to share our backyard barbecue with the masses.

TW: We try to not only have a delicious product but to also make all of our customers feel like family. Both are equally important.

As a professional pitmaster, are you a BBQ Freak just like the rest of us? When is the last time you ate someone else’s barbecue besides your own?

QH: The last time I ate barbecue was at the Feges BBQ popup. I had their smoked bologna sandwich, which was outstanding. I try to support the barbecue family as much as I can.

RW: We love to support our barbecue family. I go see Misty and the Commish all the time. But more recently, I stopped by Fainmous, and also took my family to visit Jim at Dozier’s.

TW: I’m a BBQ Freak and try to visit as many great barbecue places I can. Unfortunately a lot of them are closed the same day as we are.

What’s the most surprising barbecue dish you’ve eaten?

QH: The chili relleno sausage at Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue, in Tomball.

RW: In Houston, nothing surprises me.

TW: That’s easy: the carrot soufflé at Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue. Easily one of my favorites, along with their chili relleno sausage and stellar barbecue.

What’s the best beverage to wash down barbecue?

QH: Beer and whiskey.

RW: Iced tea.

TW: My fave beverage would probably be an ice cold Modelo or Yellow Rose.

What’s a tool you use in cooking that might not seem like an obvious barbecue tool?

QH: A nice spritz bottle.

RW: Chopsticks?

TW: Chopsticks.

What recommendations do you have for someone new to Texas ‘cue?

QH For those that are new to Texas ‘cue I would recommend keeping an open mind. There are so many flavor profiles now, and pitmasters are going outside the box. You can have traditional Central Texas style ‘cue along with Asian, Tex-Mex, Cajun, etc.

RW: Bring friends, so you can try everything.

TW: Try it first before you grab the salt and pepper and sauce!