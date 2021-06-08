This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words, available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Fargo’s Pit BBQ first entered the Texas Monthly barbecue scene back in 2013, when pitmaster Alan Caldwell first showed us his straight-shooting character in an interview with barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. It wasn’t until the next year that Alan even allowed us a look at his mysterious pit—you’ll understand why he kept it secret. But since then, Fargo’s Pit BBQ has found a home on our Top 50 list and holds its spot as a fan favorite.

Tell me about the first person who taught you about barbecue.

My father’s father.

Do you remember a backyard or a barbecue joint that started your barbecue obsession?

Same place I first discovered barbecue: my grandparents’ backyard.

What message are you trying to share to your customers through your food?

Have fun and enjoy what you’re doing.

As a professional pitmaster, are you a BBQ Freak just like the rest of us?

Sure am.

When is the last time you ate someone else’s barbecue besides your own?

It’s been a while. Not since November of 2020.

What’s the most surprising BBQ dish you’ve eaten?

Rib tip spaghetti.

What’s the best beverage to wash down BBQ?

Iced tea.

What’s a tool you use in cooking that might not seem like an obvious barbecue tool?

Dedication.

What recommendations do you have for someone new to Texas ’cue?

Come to Fargo’s Pit BBQ. We’ll show you how it’s done.

Want to connect with some of your favorite Texas pitmasters, like Alan? Join our members-only TM BBQ Club Facebook Group.