This article is part of a series that spotlights Texas pitmasters in their own words

Dylan Taylor, Lane Milne, Jalen Heard, Nupohn Inthanousay, and Jonny White—the five pitmasters behind Goldee’s Barbecue—finally opened up shop in Fort Worth just a few weeks before the statewide shutdown went into effect in March 2020. Despite a less-than-ideal first year in business, these young pitmasters climbed all the way to the number one spot on this year’s Top 50 list.

Tell me about the first person who taught you about barbecue.



We learned from each other, cooking at home.

Do you remember a backyard or a barbecue joint that started your barbecue obsession?



Countless trips to la Barbecue and Micklethwait Craft Meats, and exploring tiny towns around Texas.

What message are you trying to share to your customers through your food?



No matter who you are, or where you come from, you’ll always have a seat at Goldee’s.

As a professional pitmaster, are you a BBQ Freak just like the rest of us? What makes you a BBQ Freak?



Yep! We thoroughly enjoy driving long distances and waiting in line for barbecue!

When was the last time you ate someone else’s barbecue besides your own?



In the last month, I’ve eaten Barbs BBQ, Burnt Bean Co., Truth Barbeque Houston, Railhead Smokehouse BBQ, Angelo’s BBQ, and Cattleack Barbeque, but I eat Goldee’s every day!

What’s the most surprising BBQ dish you’ve eaten?



Smoked larb at Goldee’s!

What’s the best beverage to wash down BBQ?



Either a Shiner Bock or a Dr Pepper.

What’s a tool you use in cooking that might not seem like an obvious barbecue tool?



Good vibes and coffee.

What recommendations do you have for someone new to Texas ’cue?

Be patient, don’t overthink it, rely on your instincts, don’t be scared to make your own mistakes, and don’t be scared to break someone else’s rules.

