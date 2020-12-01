Video by Riley Engemoen; Edited by Devin Fortenberry

This video is part of ’Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Blood Bros. BBQ is known for its ever-changing menu featuring a wide array of dishes and flavor profiles. The pitmasters are constantly switching it up with their daily specials, including the Smoked Pork Char Siu Banh Mi. Watch as Quy Hoang, Robin Wong, and Terry Wong teach Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn how to make the perfect barbecue sandwich. The Blood Bros. pitmasters dish on their biggest influences, growing up together in Houston, and what makes the Texas barbecue community special.

Have you ever tried any of the unique specials at Blood Bros. BBQ? Tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures. We’d love to see.