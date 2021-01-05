Video by Riley Engemoen; Edited by Devin Fortenberry

This video is part of ’Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth made our Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas back in 2019, and it’s easy to see why. Chris Magallanes and Ernie Morales share a deep passion for barbecue that ignites their creativity behind the scenes. Brisket elote started out as a one-off, and has since turned into one of their most popular menu items. We asked them to share their process, but take it from Daniel Vaughn himself and exercise caution when trying this at home. Some things are just better left for the pros.

How do you dress up your barbecue leftovers? Tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures. We’d love to see.