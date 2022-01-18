Roegels Barbecue Co. is known for great barbecue and legendary daily specials, from chopped beef cheesesteaks to pastrami BLTs. The pitmasters at Roegels like to get creative and put Texas barbecue spins on traditional sandwiches.

Daniel Vaughn took a trip to Houston to learn the secrets behind one of his all-time favorite sandwiches, the pastrami Reuben, and how to make the turkey katsu, a newer menu item.

Have you tried any of Roegels’ specialty sandwiches? Make sure to share your barbecue adventures in the TM BBQ Club Facebook group!