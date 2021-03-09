Video by Riley Engemoen; Edited by Devin Fortenberry

This video is part of ’Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Guess Family Barbecue has led the way for something of a barbecue boom in Waco, as noted by Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. Reid Guess set out to make Waco a barbecue destination when he opened his trailer back in 2017. Before even moving Guess to its permanent brick-and-mortar home, he landed his joint a spot on our list of the Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas in early 2019. Nowadays, he’s turned his craft into a true art form. Check out the meticulous technique behind his signature smoked chicken wings in this episode of ’Cue Course.

