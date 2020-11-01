Video by Riley Engemoen; Edited by Devin Fortenberry

This video is part of ‘Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

Back in February, we wrote about a handful of Texas pitmasters who were putting their own spin on whole hog smoking. Barbecue joints from Houston to Dallas have added this Carolina tradition to their menus, both as an occasional speciality or a regular staple. The process is fascinating—the sheer size of a hog is impressive—so we asked Todd David of Cattleack Barbecue to give us a behind-the-scenes look at how it’s done. This wasn’t the first time he’s given us a sneak peek, but it’s definitely the most thorough.

Have you ever tried a whole hog smoke? Are you tempted to now? Tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures. We’d love to see.