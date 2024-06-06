TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks” are exclusive perks and discounts that Texas Monthly’s network of barbecue joints generously offer to members like you each month. Proof of membership is required to redeem.

JUNE PERKS

BrisketU | Get $15 off any BrisketU Class with code TXMNEWS24scTW

| Get $15 off any with code Juan and Allie’s BBQ | 20% discount on order*; Address: 114 Texas Spur 511 Sunset Texas 76270

20% discount on order*; Address: 114 Texas Spur 511 Sunset Texas 76270 Bar-A-BBQ | Looking for the Perfect Father’s Day gift? We’ve got you covered! Book a private BBQ class! Email: info@barabbq.com and pick any day between Tuesday-Sunday between 12:30 and 4 pm.

Looking for the Perfect Father’s Day gift? We’ve got you covered! Book a private BBQ class! Email: info@barabbq.com and pick any day between Tuesday-Sunday between 12:30 and 4 pm. Smoke’N Ash BBQ | See calendar for specials!; 10% off on a Tex-Ethiopian platter for 2 or a Tex-Ethiopian Platter for 4 (dine-in only).* Happy hour cocktail all day Tuesday – Thursday; Live Jazz music with Don Diego starting at 3 pm every Sunday.

See calendar for specials!; 10% off on a Tex-Ethiopian platter for 2 or a Tex-Ethiopian Platter for 4 (dine-in only).* Happy hour cocktail all day Tuesday – Thursday; Live Jazz music with Don Diego starting at 3 pm every Sunday. Join us for a TM BBQ Club “Meat Up” in McAllen! Come kick off the weekend at Joelene’s—a southern food concept by our friends at Teddy’s Barbecue! Where : Joelene’s (Located inside the Mercado District Food Hall – 4400 N 23rd St, McAllen, TX 78504) When : Friday, June 7 from 5–7 pm What : TM BBQ Club members eat free at Joelene’s! Just bring your membership card and check-in with our team to receive a wristband before you order.

Come kick off the weekend at Joelene’s—a southern food concept by our friends at Teddy’s Barbecue!