TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks” are exclusive perks and discounts that Texas Monthly’s network of barbecue joints generously offer to members like you each month. Proof of membership is required to redeem.

MARCH PERKS

Riverport BBQ | Free sticker with purchase*

Free sticker with purchase* Brisket U | Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS22*

| Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS22* Smokin’ Joe’s Pit BBQ | 10% off entire order and free sticker*; Location: 10150 Montana Ave El Paso, TX 79925

10% off entire order and free sticker*; 10150 Montana Ave El Paso, TX 79925 Reveille | Specials Friday-Monday; 10% off all merch*

Specials Friday-Monday; 10% off all merch* Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue | Free sticker with purchase*

MARCH EVENTS + SPECIALS

InterStellar BBQ | Specials Friday-Sunday, see calendar

| Specials Friday-Sunday, see calendar InterStellar BBQ | Austin Rodeo on 3/5; Spaced Cowboy on 3/26

| Austin Rodeo on 3/5; Spaced Cowboy on 3/26 Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue | Catfish features all through Lent

For the full calendar view, check out the live Pit Perks Calendar.

*Proof of membership is required to claim TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks.” TM BBQ Club members must show their physical membership card, proof of membership to the TM BBQ Club Facebook group, or the TM BBQ Club badge in the BBQ Finder app.