As a TM BBQ Club member, you get early access to TM BBQ Fest tickets (at the lowest price possible!) before they go on sale to the public July 7. Tickets will become available to TM BBQ Club members Thursday, June 1, at 12 p.m. CDT. To get access to early bird tickets, follow the instructions below:

Head to our main event page texasmonthly.com/TMBBQFest

Click the “Get Tickets” button

Select the type of ticket you’d like to purchase

Click “Click to unlock hidden ticket”

Enter code “ lockhart1423 ”

” Select your ticket quantity and proceed to checkout.

NOTE: Tickets will not be available until 12 p.m. CDT on June 1, 2023. Attempting this process before then will result in an inability to complete your order. Please also keep in mind that early bird tickets are limited to four (4) tickets per TM BBQ Club member. If you’d like to purchase more than four (4) tickets, we ask that you wait until July 7, when tickets go on sale to the general public, to purchase the remaining tickets. Once tickets sell out at the early bird level, they will not become available again until July 7.

Questions? Email us at [email protected].