This video is part of ’Cue Course, a series that highlights barbecue tips and techniques available exclusively to TM BBQ Club members.

After deciding to take a step back from his Flores Barbecue trailer, Michael Wyont was inspired to return to an old family tradition he learned from his grandmother. Combining his expertise in barbecue with his passion for tortilla making has allowed Michael to create a truly Texan product: the smoked beef tallow tortilla.

Have you ever tried a smoked beef tallow tortilla? You can place an order through the Flores site every Monday at 10 a.m. Tag @TexasMonthly and #TMBBQClub in photos of your own barbecue adventures. We’d love to see.