The BBQ Bracket is officially set! Thank you to all of you who voted.

This bracket pits old versus new—specifically, joints from our June 2017 Top 50 Barbecue Joints in Texas list against those from our May 2019 Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas list. Familiar names like Kreuz Market and Franklin Barbecue have long-established clout, but will any of this new wave like Blood Bros. BBQ or Smoke Sessions have the popularity to knock them off? You, the readers, have already voted on who got into this bracket tournament, 16 spots from each list, and now you’ll have the chance to select which joints move on in each round of our very first barbecue bracket.

A few ground rules for your voting pleasure: One joint from each of following 16 matches must be selected for your votes to count. Your votes are not cast until you reach the last page and click “Submit Votes.” Duplicate votes are not permitted and will be discarded. And please note there are multiple pages to the survey!

And now, let the official Texas Monthly Readers’ Choice Best BBQ in Texas games begin!