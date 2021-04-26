Welcome to our Being Texan video series , in which we explore the dreams and realities of Texans from all walks of life, from the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, the Trans-Pecos to the Piney Woods.

Texas has more than its share of hunting ranches, from scrappy mom-and-pop operations to enormous luxury resorts. Catering to deep-pocketed sportsmen and women who lust after big bucks with trophy antlers, the average hunting outfit would just as soon avoid scrutiny from the non-hunting world, particularly animal-rights activists.

And then there’s Ox Ranch. Sprawling across 18,000 acres near Uvalde, the ranch proudly offers a veritable buffet of game animals: there are more than sixty species to choose from, most of them exotic, available at prices ranging from several hundred dollars for an axis doe to $35,000 for a rare African bongo. Ranch guests can also drive around in military tanks and shoot machine guns and flamethrowers (not at the animals).

The ranch’s wide, high-profile selection and the “100% opportunity guarantee” to shoot the animal of one’s desires have turned it into one of the most prominent hunting outfits in the United States. For our latest Being Texan video, director Chris Beier followed Ox Ranch CEO Jason Molitor through a day’s work.