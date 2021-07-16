A dehydrated, underweight alligator was spotted basking in the sun on a Padre Island beach, four hundred miles west of where it was tagged in the bayous of Louisiana, puzzling National Park Service rangers who transported it to a rehabilitation center.

A thirty-year-old woman posed as her thirteen-year-old daughter to attend a San Elizario middle school in the girl’s place, purportedly to make a point about lax school security.

A physician at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio invented a strawlike device that a new study found can instantly cure hiccups.

An eleven-year-old boy from Fort Worth is collecting 500,000 books for disadvantaged children after donating 100,000 meals to families in need last year.

When an El Paso woman awoke to find blood seeping from her ceiling and being spewed by her fan, authorities discovered her neighbor’s body had been decomposing for days in the apartment above.

A video of flashing lights in the sky above Athens prompted some to suspect UFO activity.

A Houston man who had been released on bond for a murder charge was taken back into custody by police after he led them on a brief car chase while accompanied by a tiger.

