Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he spotted a UFO dropping “straight out of the sky” in Austin, his hometown.

The Texas Department of Public Safety accidentally sent out an Amber Alert reporting that Glen Ray and his father, Chucky, dolls from the Child’s Play horror films, had been seen in Henderson.

A man walked into a meeting at a Longview children’s museum, pretended to be conducting a CIA investigation, and demanded attendees give him their cellphones, before being recognized as the husband of an employee and reported to police.

A 37-year-old Fannett woman who was adopted as a child took an AncestryDNA test to find one of her half sisters, from whom she was separated more than three decades earlier, and ultimately reunited with her.

Using some of the $134 million he amassed over six-plus years by allegedly billing insurers for fake prescriptions, a Houston pharmacy owner purchased a Ferrari, a Bentley, and a mansion.

Sheriff’s deputies rescued a caged tiger from a Bexar County property and transferred it to a sanctuary after a neighbor reported that the big cat was crying in the cold during the February freeze.

An eight-year-old Primera boy who was slurring his words was taken to the hospital after his mother gave him a cookie that contained marijuana.

Fifty-five years after losing her engraved wedding ring in the Chicago snow, a woman in San Antonio received a Facebook message that a stranger had found it.

This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.