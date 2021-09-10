An extremely venomous West African banded cobra escaped in Grand Prairie while its owner was constructing a home enclosure for it.

Police said a man in El Paso stole a Krispy Kreme truck, hit a pedestrian and other vehicles with it, crashed into a house, and burglarized a 7-Eleven.

A wrestler from Katy who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics announced that she would use her prize money to buy a barbecue truck for her mother before a benefactor who heard her story promised to give one to the family.

A Laredo man pleaded guilty to hiding 24 kilos of meth inside fire extinguishers.

Three brothers reeled in a tiger shark off the coast of Galveston weighing a thousand pounds, about a hundred pounds shy of the record for the biggest such fish ever caught in the state.

After a man from Houston told a match on the dating app Bumble about his participation in the January 6 Capitol riot, the match tipped off the FBI, which arrested him.

Security footage from a home near Somerville Lake captured two deer standing on their hind legs and swatting each other with their hooves, apparently fighting over corn feed left on the property.

A couple held their wedding ceremony two months earlier than planned and at a Live Oak hospital so they could celebrate with the bride’s grandmother, who was terminally ill and would pass away two days later.

This article originally appeared in the October 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.