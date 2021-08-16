A dalmatian gave birth to sixteen puppies in Fredericksburg, about double the size of a normal litter and three pups short of the record.

An American Airlines passenger en route from Dallas to Charlotte tried to open the cabin door while in the air and bit a flight attendant before being restrained.

A 72-year-old Kingwood man, who has run races on every single continent and in all fifty states, trained for his 787th marathon.

When police, code enforcement officers, and professional mowers arrived to cut his lawn, which had grown taller than the city’s permitted twelve inches, a Fort Worth man opened fire on them, though no one was harmed.

After a 5-year-old boy in Austin flushed his grandmother’s wedding ring down the toilet, a plumber was able to successfully retrieve it from the septic tank.

Two customers at a Harris County McDonald’s drive-through were arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on the restaurant’s manager during a dispute over the amount of salt on their fries.

A 61-year-old woman in Rockwall joined an Independence Day parade uninvited on her tractor before police arrested her for disorderly conduct.

After recovering from a rare flesh-eating bacterium he contracted near Surfside, a man returned to the same part of the beach and came down with the same bacterial infection.

This article originally appeared in the September 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.