A kangaroo led sheriff’s deputies on a chase in Hays County after it escaped from an exotic animal ranch.

Police in Wharton responded to an alarm at a CVS and arrived to find four people hiding above the drop ceiling, one of whom crawled across the ceiling and tried to hide inside one of the store’s exterior columns, from which he had to be rescued.

A paleontologist discovered a previously unknown type of armored dinosaur at a dig in West Texas.

A woman filed a lawsuit against the Houston Astros after her finger was allegedly broken by a T-shirt that was fired into the stands from an air-powered cannon operated by the team’s mascot, Orbit.

A replica of one of Christopher Columbus’s ships, La Niña, sank in Corpus Christi Bay.

A Dickinson woman told police that the crystal meth allegedly found in her purse was actually healing crystals.

An Alto couple, their ten-year-old terrier, and her four puppies survived the destruction of their home by a tornado.

An Austin man received a lot of media attention for visiting all 33 Buc-ee’s in Texas in three days—before a 34th opened.

A police cadet in Texas City was arrested after the loaded handgun that he allegedly carried in his backpack accidentally discharged in the classroom, injuring three other cadets.

Police in Lufkin reportedly found a severed cow’s head in the middle of a street.

Texas Tech fans set fire to scooters after the basketball team advanced to the national championships.

A Laredo woman allegedly assaulted her husband after he didn’t respond when she asked him if she looked pretty.

This article originally appeared in the June 2019 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.