The Guinness World Record for a backward basketball shot (84 feet) was broken by a man at San Antonio’s AT&T Center who sank one from 85.5 feet.

A woman who allegedly slapped an H-E-B employee after being called out for violating the “Ten Items or Fewer” self-checkout lane policy was arrested and banned from shopping at any of the grocer’s Harris County stores.

A one-bedroom, one-bath house shaped like a pyramid was put up for sale in Fort Davis for $80,000.

An SUV crashed into a crowded Houston cafe, injuring nobody.

A striped skunk captured in Carson County was the state’s first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a mammal.

The Austin owner of a large box elder tree that fell victim to February’s historic ice storm hired an artist to carve the trunk into the shape of an elephant.

A widely spread social media hoax asserted that a satanic-themed hotel was opening in downtown Plano.

An industrial radiographic camera containing radioactive material went missing in the Houston area.

A cute puppy found near a Dallas dumpster was determined by way of a DNA test to be a dog and not a coyote, as had been suspected.

Ikram Mohamed contributed research to this article.

This article originally appeared in the May 2023 issue of Texas Monthly. Subscribe today.