Twenty tons of pineapples spilled onto a freeway in Montgomery County after 2 eighteen-wheelers collided.

A man in Dallas died after he was apparently hit in the leg by the same bullet he used to shoot a woman, who survived.

With the help of bystanders, firefighters in El Paso rescued a motorist moments before a large sinkhole swallowed the front of her car.

A team of engineers at Rice University turned a dead wolf spider into a “necrobotic gripper” that is “capable of grasping objects with irregular geometries and up to 130 percent of its own mass.”

A man arrested in Lubbock after a hit-and-run told police that he was bad at drinking and driving.

A man consumed 52 Filipino spring rolls in ten minutes, winning a lumpia-eating contest held by a restaurant in Houston.

After fostering a dog from a local shelter and thinking it strongly resembled two dogs she already had, a Hunt County woman had the new pet’s DNA tested and learned that it was a sibling.

Looking for some solitude after having a falling-out with a friend, a man from Kyle spent five days kayaking nearly three hundred miles along the Colorado River from Austin to Matagorda Bay.

This article originally appeared in the October 2022 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas . . .” Subscribe today.