

A plumber found cash, checks, and money orders in a bathroom wall of the Houston church of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen that were connected to a $600,000 burglary in 2014.

A Fort Worth brewery concocted a beer called ​​the Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins (a reference to the movie Elf) that’s made with spaghetti, maple syrup, and M&M’s.

A man who police say stole an all-terrain vehicle worth more than $5,000 near Converse was arrested after he tried to sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

After striking out on dating apps, a Georgetown-area single posted an ad on a highway billboard in hopes of finding a “good woman” for talks, walks, and “mutual acts of kindness.”

A man with road rage stopped his car in the middle of a Harris County freeway, hopped out, and attempted to punch the delivery truck driver who was then blocked in behind him.

A homeowner in Spring created a choreographed Christmas light show set to a Lil Jon song that went viral on TikTok.

Federal authorities say a woman from Cypress assaulted a flight attendant who touched the woman’s husband to wake him up and ask him to put his face mask back on.

Around ten hours after their boat got stuck on a sandbar in Lake Amistad, two fishers, who had used a whistle to call for help because they didn’t have cell service, were rescued by helicopter.

A 23-year-old woman and her 87-year-old grandfather received their diplomas together onstage at a University of Texas at San Antonio graduation ceremony.