A policeman and his K-9 officer stopped a carjacker in San Marcos as he attempted to steal a vehicle with two girls in the back seat shortly after boosting another automobile.

An 83-year-old Red Rock man gave a Buick to an Amazon driver for summoning emergency help when she found him lying alone in the snow with a broken femur.

After the Stinnett police chief proposed to his girlfriend, she discovered he allegedly had faked a document demonstrating the annulment of his current marriage, for which he was arrested.

When asked to sign a citation for failing to signal a lane change in Progreso, a man wrote “f— you” in the space designated for his name and was then arrested on charges of tampering with a government record.

A Lake Jackson mother called police to report a man peeping into her teenage daughter’s bedroom, then tackled the suspect as he attempted to flee.

The federal Bureau of Land Management offered Texans as much as $1,000 to adopt a wild horse or burro in Beeville after wildlife authorities determined that ten western states had 69,000 more animals than the range could support.

An Austin nursing student saw his grandparents in person for the first time in nearly a year when he administered their COVID-19 vaccines.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.