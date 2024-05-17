The Fort Worth Zoo welcomed the first baby mandrill—a female named Ruby—born there in more than three decades.

A mother and daughter from Conroe were arrested during an undercover sting operation after allegedly giving illegal butt-enhancing injections to clients for $6,000 a pop.

The story of Cinder, a porcupine recovering from burns sustained in the Panhandle wildfires, inspired a fundraiser that collected more than $24,000 to help other afflicted animals.

Three boys ages eleven to sixteen were accused of robbing a bank in Harris County and referred to as the “little rascals” on an FBI social media account.

A Dallas man legally changed his name to Literally Anybody Else and announced his intent to run in the 2024 presidential election.

A Houston man pleaded guilty to insider trading after he purchased stock based on details he overheard on his then wife’s work calls.

A man from Leander sneaked onto an Austin-bound Delta flight in Salt Lake City by using a photo he took of another passenger’s boarding pass, hid in the rear lavatory, and then was removed from the plane before takeoff.

A Smithville woman who was trying to renew her driver’s license learned that a judge had issued a warrant for her arrest because she had reportedly failed to return two books to a public library.

Galveston police seized 78 chickens and 56 eggs from a local man who, though he was charged with cockfighting, “loved chickens and liked being around them,” according to his sister.

This article originally appeared in the June 2024 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Meanwhile, in Texas.” Subscribe today.