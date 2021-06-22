A faculty member called campus security to remove a peacock that was blocking the entrance to the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

A woman climbed into an enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and attempted to hand-feed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to spider monkeys.

Two teenage girls claimed they had been kidnapped from a flea market in Seagoville to provide cover for leaving their chaperone so they could spend time with two young men.

A Killeen elementary school was evacuated after a ten-year-old student lit a toilet paper dispenser on fire.

To raise awareness about type 1 diabetes, a Plano man completed a fourteen-month, 2,800-mile run from Disneyland, in California, to Disney World, in Florida.

Arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of her ex, a Fort Worth woman told authorities that the deceased accidentally “ran into the knife” she was using to cut fruit.

A register-system glitch at a CEFCO convenience store in Waco overcharged a man nearly $1,300 for a biscuit and an energy drink.

When she attempted to update her Texas driver’s license, a woman discovered she had been charged with a felony for not returning a rented VHS of Sabrina the Teenage Witch more than twenty years ago.

