When a large possum wandered into a bar in Nacogdoches, a Lufkin woman grabbed it by the tail and escorted it outside, earning her the title “Possum Queen” as well as some free drinks.

A customer arrived at a Whataburger in Pharr wearing a clear backpack with a blue parrot perched on a rope inside.

It was announced that the two-thousand-year-old bust of a Roman general would be heading back to Germany after a woman bought it at a Travis County Goodwill for $34.99.

A woman who had been reported missing for two days was found alive in a partially submerged Jeep in Lake O’ the Pines.

A twentysomething man wearing a vest reading “Police K-9” was arrested for allegedly trying to impersonate a cop in order to gain entry to Megan Thee Stallion’s March Madness concert, in Houston.

Following a family tradition in which the eldest son embarks on a “great adventure,” a man quit his job to ride a horse he bought for $3,000 on Craigslist from Austin to Seattle in one hundred days or less.

A Pottsboro man claimed that the ghost of a little boy may have pushed a shopping cart at his car while he was parked in front of a Dallas-area supermarket.

