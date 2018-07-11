It goes without saying that those of us who work at Texas Monthly are endlessly fascinated with Texas. We fill a monthly magazine, a website, a number of podcasts, and countless waking moments thinking, speaking, and writing about the place: we consider its quirks, evaluate its cuisine, and analyze its politics. We love what we do and we’ve never been shy about going on at length about these matters, but sometimes what we need is just a small hit of Texas, a concentrated dose in the middle of the livelong day.

That’s why today we’re happy to unveil a new video series, “Little-Known Fact (About Texas),” presented by none other than David Courtney, one of our resident Texperts. For years, David has written our magazine’s popular back-page column under the guise of the Texanist, an affable (and sometimes charmingly gruff) wise man who offers readers fine advice and keen observations on life in Texas. In many of those columns—which will continue, by the way—he felt inclined to include obscure Texana nuggets that piqued his interest and that he suspected might pique yours, too. Now we’re adapting some of those mostly unknown nuggets for the screen.

We’re kicking things off with a look at the largest word in the world, and we’ll be releasing a new “Little-Known Fact” each month, so stay tuned for more fun, informative, and obscure tidbits about Texas.

