In Talking Texan , we explore the diverse dialects, interesting idioms, and unique linguistics of the Lone Star State.

Texans like to think of themselves as being somewhat apart from the rest of the country—or even the world. We dress differently, we cook differently, we politick differently, we live differently. And we most definitely talk differently.

A big part of what makes the Texas tongue stand out, on top of our sharp West Texas twangs and molasseslike East Texas drawls, is the fact that our speech is accentuated with numerous—a buttload of, one might even say—colorful adages, axioms, idioms, and sayings. If it’s excessively hot out, for instance, a Texan might declare it “hotter than Hades.” If, on the other hand, it’s excessively cold, you might describe the weather as being “as cold as a well-digger’s ass.” A person who is lucky is said to be “riding a gravy train with biscuit wheels.” And an exceptionally inebriated person can be described as being “drunker than Cooter Brown.”

Using (or simply marveling at) such expressions serves to connect contemporary Texans with our more plainspoken predecessors, who tended to be more rural and, perhaps, a little more humorous than we are today, but talking Texan is also just a fun and whimsical way to communicate. And no matter the situation, you can bet your boots there’s a colorful Texas-style colloquialism out there just waiting to be deployed.

One aspect of the signature Texas uniqueness, along with the food, politics, and lifestyle, is the excessive friendliness for which we are known (“friendship” is our official state motto, after all), but at the same time, we’re also recognized for possessing a propensity for occasional bouts of orneriness. When the circumstances call for an old-fashioned tongue-lashing or telling off, rest assured that a Texan is equipped to a deliver a good one. In which case, Katy, bar the door!

Popular Videos Previous Next more

Here are ten good ways to let someone have it, Texas style.

1. Bless your heart

This phrase is sometimes used sincerely, but more often, it drips with sarcasm—and maybe a modicum of condescension—and expresses disdain, contempt, or pity. “What’s that? He boils his pork ribs, slathers them with ketchup, cooks them in the oven, and then dares to refer to them as ‘barbecue’? Well, bless his heart.” Should you ever wish to embroider this term on a denim shirt, senior editor Emily McCullar (who once called it “the worst insult one Texan can give another”) has a handy tutorial for that.

2. All hat and no cattle

Used to describe a braggart or a charlatan, but also akin to the “all bark and no bite” idiom. Don’t be all hat and no cattle.

3. Dumb as a fence post

Fence posts, while useful, are inanimate objects, like bags of hammers and bags of rocks.

4. Crooked as a barrel of fishhooks

Corrupt; dishonest.

5. Short arms and deep pockets

Cheap or stingy. “We went out to dinner the other night, and he insisted I pay for the dessert since, he said, I ate most of it. Well, let me tell you, short arms and deep pockets do not a successful date make.”

6. Hasn’t got a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of

Poor. “On second thought, he might have been poor, not just really, really cheap and rude. It certainly seemed like he didn’t have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out of.”

7. Yellow as mustard but without the bite

Cowardly.

8. Big hole in her/his screen door

Foolish or crazy. “I’m not sure who to vote for in the upcoming election. One of the candidates is as crooked as a barrel of fishhooks, and the other seems to have a big hole in his screen door.”

9. As welcome as a rattlesnake at a square dance

Unwelcome.

10. Loose as a bucket of soot

Promiscuous. “We were at the dance last Saturday night, and Billy Bob kept asking me to dance. I was happy to oblige, as I love to two-step, but there was no way I’d go out with him. He has a reputation around town for being as loose as a bucket of soot.”

Do you have a favorite Texanism of your own, or an idea for a future story? Send it to [email-hidden], and we’ll jump on it like a duck on a june bug.