They know you think they’re members of a personality cult and that their $100,000 truck looks like it was designed by a drunk toddler. They’ve seen the stories about their vehicles getting coal-rolled or their stainless steel bodies targeted by vandals. They also know that somehow—during a period in American history so polarized that elected leaders are calling for a “national divorce”—the very sight of their futuristic-looking truck is enough to unite some progressive-leaning Americans and staunch conservatives in an unlikely coalition of mutual contempt.

Over the last few months, Cybertruck owners have been on the receiving end of so much hate—typically in the form of middle fingers from their fellow motorists—that they say they understand your anger better than you do. The truth, they claim, is actually quite simple: you’re jealous. You hate change and can’t stand the sight of those who relish it, especially when they’re inside the cockpit of an audacious machine that costs more than the household incomes of most families. Oh well. To be an early adopter is to carry the burden of pariahdom. Just look at history, my dude: “This is like Picasso,” said Matt Holm at the first-ever Cybertruck Rodeo, billed as the largest gathering of Cybertruck owners in the world. An Austin-based real estate agent who proudly serves as president of the Tesla Owners Club of Austin, Holm has trekked to Gatesville, 40 miles west of Waco, on a Sunday morning to show off his Cybertruck. “When Picasso changed the language of art and started putting two eyeballs on chicks’ faces on one side, people were like, ‘This dude is r—ded, what the hell is wrong with this dude, right?’ Guess what history has decided? His art is kinda cool and valuable.”

Popular Videos Previous Next more

Rad Bosuago standing next to his Cybertruck, which has a custom paint job by Diogo Snow, a modern urban artist who has created custom art for celebrities like Drake, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny. Photograph by Peter Holley Louie Gourgand, a digital artist from Paris, traveled to the Cybertruck Rodeo to get support for a mural he’s planning to build outside SpaceX in South Texas. The mural will feature an ironic NFT portrait of Elon Musk’s face. Photograph by Peter Holley

“The Cybertruck looks like it belongs on Mars,” Holm continued, as children scooted by inside mini Cybertrucks for tykes. “It’s crazy, and yet two million preorders says, ‘These people aren’t dumb. These people actually have an eye for something and this is remarkably different!’ ”

The first time I encounter Holm, who specializes in helping Tesla transplants relocate to Central Texas, he’s holding a flamethrower made by Elon Musk’s Boring Company and unleashing a five-foot burst of fire that burns my eyelids from fifteen feet away and makes me nervous about catching an accidental blast to the face. Were he anywhere else, the wide-grinning Holm would be a few minutes away from being handcuffed. But here, among his fellow Tesla fanatics bouncing to EDM, snapping selfies, and spinning donuts in the parking lot, he’s just another face in the crowd. A mixture of Cybertruck owners and Tesla enthusiasts, some of the rodeo’s attendees are on waiting lists to buy the Cybertruck and others are just hoping to catch their first ride in a vehicle that continues to capture the public’s curiosity after its controversial 2019 debut. There are about two hundred people here, give or take, an unnatural percentage of whom appear to be intense extroverts who have come to Dove Nest Motorsports Club (DOMO), an off-roading track and wedding venue on a 400-acre ranch—one of the few places on earth where you can theoretically trade vows and go mudding within the same afternoon—to mingle amongst their fellow Tesla enthusiasts.

After a series of viral videos showing the Cybertruck failing to traverse a series of off-roading obstacles, today’s attendees are also here, in part, to reassure themselves by testing the vehicle’s mettle. Donuts and barbecue are on hand, as well as a handful of former and current Tesla employees in town from Austin. Rumor has it that members of the Musketeers, a superfan group whose members claim to know Musk personally, are also sprinkled throughout the crowd like secret celebrities.

But most of the attendees aren’t Tesla insiders, they’re just a curious blend of techie and Texana, cowboys and software nerds, old and young, wealthy and aspirationally wealthy; a category-defying microcosm of modern-day Texas. There are young men wearing “Occupy Mars” T-shirts and old men with automotive tattoos on their calf muscles. There are gold chains and Gucci belts, Cybertruck groupies in short shorts, and a woman wearing a jilbāb. There is even a Frenchman trying to gather support for building a giant wall featuring an infamous NFT drawing of Musk’s face near SpaceX in South Texas. He can’t believe how open and friendly Texans are. “In France, everyone is so formal,” he tells me. “In Texas, everyone is happy to talk.” Sitting nearby, two German techies are here to film all aspects of the rodeo, from the off-roading adventure to the vehicles themselves. Despite speaking limited English, they repeatedly point at the Cybertruck and repeat the same word over and over: “Iconic!”

Presiding over the crowd is DJ Jordan Miller, an Austin musician with washboard abs and 45,000 followers on Instagram, who has turned the back of two Cybertrucks into an impromptu stage. From his perch, he and his guitar-wielding partner are blasting a fog machine, as well their own bass-heavy rendition of Santana’s “Smooth” featuring Rob Thomas—the past and the future merging into a single moment of congruence as multiple drones buzz overhead.

One owner stands out among the rest: a tall, bearded man with horizontal lines buzzed into the side of his head who everyone keeps trying to grab for a photo. His name is John Cronin and he’s the owner of the most popular Cybertruck at today’s rodeo. Some owners have wrapped their cars in a military-style camouflage or a matte black finish, but Cronin has bested all by wrapping his truck in a blindingly bright silver that almost looks like the same liquid metal popularized by T-1000 in the Terminator franchise—a $10,000 upgrade known as “unicorn chrome.” “That’s why I put the little unicorn horn on the front of the truck,” the 42-year-old Cronin explains. “Because there’s nothing else like it.”

A Boston native who married a University of Texas graduate and moved to Austin, Cronin, like many drivers, has a QR code plastered on the side of the truck that links to his Instagram page. He’s amassed 120,000 followers in recent months. (He’s also the author of The AI Marketing Odyssey: A Tale of Business Brilliance, a children’s book about the friendship between a marketing professional and an AI named Byte. The offline engagement is just as intense. “I went to H-E-B yesterday and a family asked me if their little girl could take a photo with the Cybertruck,” he said. “I was like, ‘Sure,’ so I put the unicorn horn on the hood and gave her a signed copy of my book and she was so happy.”

If there’s a thread running through this crowd, it’s not necessarily their desire to stand out on the road. Instead, it’s their desire to engage with the world through the truck. Phil, a Cybertruck owner who works as an anesthesiologist in Austin, tells me he’s fallen in love, partly because of the way owning a Cybertruck has changed his social life. Over the last two months, he says, he estimates he’s met a thousand strangers who have approached him to discuss the vehicle. The overwhelmingly positive response cancels out the drivers who give him the middle finger. “I just smile because I’m winning and I’m in a Cybertruck,” he said. “If they’re mean, it means that they’re not happy, but I am happy.”

Before Phil, I hadn’t ever encountered someone more dazzled by how many degrees the wheels of his vehicle will be able to turn after his next software upgrade or more excited to show me how the hidden cooler in the back of the truck drains water once the ice inside it melts. I asked Anuarbek Imanbaev, an early investor in Tesla and vice president of the Austin owners club, why he thinks the truck is so polarizing. Due to the rage he’s encountered on the road, Imanbaev has spent the last few months pondering similar questions and offered me his best answer: “More than any other vehicle, the Cybertruck symbolizes Elon—someone who is hated and loved,” he said, noting that even people in his own family have conflicting feelings about the Cybertruck and what it represents. “People who dislike Elon see the truck and see the richest man in the world. But people who love Elon see sustainability, multi-planetary travel, and the kind of world they want for their grandchildren.” You don’t necessarily need chrome wrapping, it would seem, for the Cybertruck to function as a mirror.