You may have heard Valentine’s Day is this Sunday. What to do . . . what to do . . . Let’s see: If you’re planning a romantic getaway, the Texanist has a few ideas for you (they’re from last spring, but maybe you weren’t in the market for them back then). If your heart is as cold as this uncharacteristic Texas weather, try warming it up with a dark Texas stout. If nothing says “love” to you like curling up with a good read, we recommend our classic true crime story “The Doctor, the Dentist, and the Killer,” a tale about heartbreak and revenge. Or maybe food is your love language, in which case our latest round of Dining Guide updates includes lots of great takeout ideas.

And, of course, we have a little something for you: virtual Valentine’s Day cards. Dreamed up by TM staffers and brought to life by the illustrator Lorenzo Gritti, they’re a small token of how much we adore you, Dear Reader. Save them, email, or text them to everyone you like—or, heck, post them on Instagram to spread the love with fine folks far and wide.

Illustration by Lorenzo Gritti

