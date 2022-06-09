There’s nary a week that passes when, in some corner of Texas, someone isn’t getting up to something that we can only describe as “antics.” These stories capture our attention and imagination, and we explore them in Meanwhile, in Texas

On May 21, security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo captured a mysterious figure wandering just outside the grounds around 1:25 a.m. Stumped, the city released an image on June 8, with a tongue-in-cheek request for help identifying what it’s calling the UAO (Unidentified Amarillo Object). We at Texas Monthly are more than happy to oblige! Here are some of our suggestions.

The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be? pic.twitter.com/86Ly9ogtBT — CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) June 9, 2022