Burka Blog

Governor Greg Abbott Is Willing To Burn Anyone Who Gets In His Way

Abbott opened his 2018 campaign by attacking school districts, local governments, and a Republican incumbent.

Governor Abbott: Erich Schlegel/Getty

You would think a blue demon is chasing Governor Greg Abbott in his reelection bid. He has two largely unknown candidates running against him in the Republican primary, but Abbott is hammering the tea party base like his re-nomination is in question and his reelection is in doubt.

In the first sixteen days of this year, Abbott announced that he had raked in a record amount of cash for a Texas candidate, and yet he continues to plead with contributors for more. He outlined a proposal to restrict the growth of spending by local governments and school districts that would be almost two times more restrictive than a proposal he could not get the Legislature to pass last year. He is endorsing Republican candidates while not hesitating to mislead voters about the records of an incumbent he opposes. And with the expectation that he will face a weak Democratic opponent in the fall general election, Abbott already is bragging that he is going to run up the score. 

In the upcoming February print edition of Texas Monthly, I review Abbott’s first three years as governor, so today I am going to look at Greg Abbott the candidate, rather than as the office holder. That candidate is a man on fire, willing to burn anyone who gets in his way.

In the Republican primary, Abbott faces Barbara Krueger of Plano, a retired high school chemistry teacher. On Facebook, after she filed against Abbott in December, Krueger wrote: “People of God rise up! We can create a spiritual revolution in Texas! Let’s make Texas the prototype for America! The radical Islamic extremist want to wipe us out! Let us stand for God’s will & let our voices ring out! Let freedom ring!” Abbott’s other GOP opponent is Larry SECEDE Kilgore, a perennial candidate since 2004 who legally changed his name in 2012 to include his secessionist sentiments. Kilgore ran against Abbott in the 2014 Republican primary and received 1.46 percent of the vote.

Even with such light opposition, it was not surprising that Abbott on Tuesday filed a campaign finance report showing he had set a record for fundraising for a Texas statewide candidate, ending 2017 with $43.3 million in cash in the bank. He’s raised more than $52 million since taking office in January 2015. More than $276,000 of his spending last year went to advertising on Facebook and Google. As we noted when he signed SB4—the sanctuary cities bill—into law on Facebook Live last spring, his viewership exceeded the combined circulation of three of Texas’s largest newspapers.

Looking forward to the fall, the Democrats most likely to face Abbott are former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Houston businessman Andrew White, and Dallas nightclub owner Jeffrey Payne. Valdez had raised $46,498; White had raised $175,407 and loaned his campaign $20,000; and Payne had loaned his campaign $46,000 and raised about $10,000.

Despite this substantial financial advantage over all of his opponents, Abbott’s campaign on the day the report was filed, emailed a fundraising plea to his supporters that coincided with a news conference he held to outline proposals for reducing the growth of property taxes. The donation button read, “Support Property Tax Reform!” and the text blamed local governments: “Property owners shouldn’t be renting their land and their homes from local governments, but entities that can tax and spend at the local level continue to blatantly disregard private property rights with rampant overreach.” It is a continuation of Abbott’s war on local governments that deflects from the fact that he and the Legislature last year passed on an opportunity to fix the biggest driver of property taxes in Texas, the public school finance system.

As an ice storm gripped Texas, Abbott slid into Houston for a news conference to outline his plan to hold the line on property tax increases: Local governments and school districts would not be able to spend more than 2.5 percent above what they had spent the previous year from property taxes. To spend more than that, the local government would have to present a spending increase proposal to local voters, and it would only take effect if two-thirds of the voters—67 percent—approved it. To put that vote into perspective, no president of the United States has ever won with two-thirds of the vote. Even though Abbott beat Wendy Davis by 20 percentage points in 2014, he still only got 59 percent of the vote. In three winning elections as attorney general, Abbott never received two-thirds of the vote.

Under current law, a school district that exceeds 8 percent growth must have an automatic election to ratify the tax increase. In 2015, there were 41 districts that held rollback elections. The rate increases passed by a simple majority in 38 of the districts. In other local governments, citizens must petition for the rollback election to be held.

Abbott’s proposal miffed Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, a Republican who once served in the Legislature. “You talk about poor timing,” Emmett told me. “He comes to town when we’re in the middle of a weather emergency, doesn’t call to say, ‘Gee, what can the state do to help you in your emergency,’ but instead has a press conference that’s kind of critical of the county.  To say there was some irritation, that would be a gross understatement on my part.”

Emmett said there are some good aspects of Abbott’s plan, such as preventing unfunded state mandates on local governments and putting more money into the public schools, which account for most property taxes in Texas. But Emmett said it is ridiculous to talk about capping expenditures for a county like Harris, with two million people living in unincorporated areas. He said there are more than 2,700 miles of road in just one commissioner district, and a quarter of the county’s budget is spent on indigent care at the Harris Health System.

At almost the same time Emmett was feeling besieged by Abbott’s media avail attack on local governments, he received the governor’s fundraising plea. “This is just politics plus,” Emmett said.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman disputed Emmett’s assertions. “Contrary to Judge Emmett’s fact-flawed comment, the state of Texas offered any and all assistance needed by any city or county to respond to the winter storm. That was offered when Governor Abbott activated the State Operations Center the night before he arrived in Houston. To this day, no request for assistance has been received from Harris County. Even without request from Harris County, the State provided TxDOT crews to help clear roads and bridges in Harris County in addition to assistance from the Department of Public Safety.”

Wittman said other fast-growth Texas counties, such as Fort Bend and Tarrant are able “to meet their constituent’s needs” without raising more than 2.5 percent revenue. “The Governor believes that taxpayer money belongs to the constituents, not to government, and that taxpayers deserve a bigger say about their property taxes,” Wittman said.

Of course, those county governments are run by elected public officials.

Emmett is not the only local official that Abbott has angered lately. When the U.S. Department of Education ruled last week that Texas had violated the rights of special education students with enrollment caps, Abbott was quick to blame local school districts rather than take any responsibility himself. “The past dereliction of duty on the part of many school districts to serve our students, and the failure of TEA to hold districts accountable, are worthy of criticism,” Abbott said in a statement.

The Texas Council of Administrators of Special Education responded by calling Abbott’s statement “offensive and inaccurate,” noting that years of problems have been made worse by state budget cuts to school districts as well as to the Texas Education Agency.  The Texas School Alliance is an organization that represents school districts with large populations of students from low-income families. The group put out documents to show the Legislature first saw caps on special education populations as a cost-saving feature in 2004 and said districts were only doing what the state told them to do.  “We were not derelict in our duties. We were doing what we were told to do. For the agency to claim that they never were trying to enforce some kind of hard cap is just not true,” Alief Superintendent H.D. Chambers told the Dallas Morning News.

Wittman said “past actions” by the state education agency led to special education services being underfunded. He said Abbott signed legislation last year to increase funding.

What more could happen on the Greg Abbott friends and family tour of the first sixteen days of 2018? He attended a Kingwood Tea Party fundraiser for Texas House candidate Susanna Dokupil and made misleading statements about her opponent, incumbent Republican Representative Sarah Davis. Admittedly, Davis is the Republican farthest to the left in the Texas House, but she also won reelection last year in a district carried by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The district includes Rice University and the Texas Medical Center. Davis, though, is in the crosshairs of Texas Right to Life, Texans for Vaccine Choice, tea party activists, and the governor. Dokupil once worked for Abbott when he was state attorney general.

The Kingwood event was prime territory for Abbott to attack Davis over Hurricane Harvey. Many homes in the area flooded. The Texas Tribune got quotes from Abbott from people who attended the event.

“Just a month before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, she engineered an effort to convince the Texas House of Representatives to cut [$70 million] of the Texas Disaster Relief Fund,” Abbott said at the fundraiser for Davis’ opponent, Susanna Dokupil. “Now, fortunately, the Senate was wise enough not to go along with her. But, imagine where we would have been had … Sarah Davis’ wisdom had prevailed.”

Davis carried House Bill 25 to tap into the state’s so-called rainy day reserve fund to pay to restore children’s therapy services. Over Davis’s opposition, the bill was amended by Fort Worth Republican Matt Krause to take the money out of the governor’s disaster relief fund instead. The bill died in the Senate. Abbott said rescues conducted by the Texas National Guard would not have been possible if Davis’s bill had passed.

“That is nothing more than petty politics above the greater good of her very own constituents, some of whom could have lost their life because of her decision,” the Tribune quoted Abbott as saying. “It is time that the Republicans who live in [House District 134] get to vote in a primary for a real Republican who will represent real Republican interests, like Susanna Dokupil.”

Emmett is supporting Davis for reelection and called the governor’s comments “a totally false accusation.” If Abbott’s tax plan had been in place, Harris County would not have had the search and rescue capabilities that were so crucial during Hurricane Harvey, Emmett said. He likened it to the time in 2015 when Abbott aligned with far-right conspiracy theorists who believed the U.S. military was about to take over Texas in an exercise called Jade Helm.  “You can’t give in to this far right conspiracy about Jade Helm, and you shouldn’t find yourself aligned with the anti-vaxers candidate in a district that includes the Texas Medical Center,” Emmett told me.

Wittman said the dispute over disaster funding is just one of the problems Abbott has with Davis’s reelection. “As Governor Abbott explained when he questioned the wisdom of Representative Davis’s vote to cut disaster relief funding, he also noted that she is characterized as the most liberal Republican in the Texas House, that she supports abortion, that she didn’t support the governor’s proposal to cut property taxes, and that she seemed to take credit for tanking the ethics reform bill that would have ended the revolving door for legislators to become lobbyists,” Wittman said.

At an Arlington event to roll out his tax plan, Abbott told Gromer Jeffers Jr. of the Dallas Morning News that he wants to run up the score in his election victory by adding African-Americans and Hispanics to the Republican column. “As you probably know, we aim to increase the percentage of votes that I got among Hispanics,” Abbott told Jeffers after the Arlington event. “I’ll tell you what early information shows, that I hope to cement, that I’m getting increasing support in the African-American community. I’ve been reaching out, and the outreach is paying off.

Abbott’s wife is Hispanic, and in 2014 he captured more than 40 percent of the state’s Hispanic vote. But his attempts to crackdown on border crime have created some resentment in South Texas because of the frequency of highway patrol traffic stops for minor violations. And the Legislature passed the sanctuary cities bill at his insistence. Two state surveys last fall found that about 39 percent of Hispanics support having jails hold undocumented immigrants accused of crimes until federal immigration authorities can pick them up, but far fewer supported provisions in the bill giving police the power to ask someone who is detained to prove their legal resident status.

The question is why is Abbott looking forward to running up the election total? Does he want to make himself the undisputed leader of Texas, or is this about setting the stage for a rumored presidential run. Former governors George W. Bush and Rick Perry used reelection campaigns to set up runs for president. It worked for Bush and gave Perry an initial momentum that faded quickly when he was forced to debate.

Whatever his future, Abbott for now has aligned himself with the far right base of tea party activists, voucher advocates, anti-vaxxers and those who hate taxes. At a time of extreme political polarization, perhaps the middle really is–as former Agriculture Commissioner Jim Hightower liked to say–just for yellow stripes and dead armadillos.

Tags: Politics, 2018 Elections, Governor Greg Abbott

  • SocraticGadfly

    You, too, RG, on not mentioning the name of Tom Wakely, a much more professional candidate than Payne?

  • rbgintx

    Requiring people detained by local police to prove their legal residency would not , I think, stand up in court. Under federal law the burden of proof lies with the government. Once the government has established alienage the burden then falls to the individual to show they are here legally. If someone simply says they are a US citizen, there is little local authorities can do since citizens are not required to carry or show proof of citizenship.

  • roadgeek

    So he’s a meanie. He’s doing a fine job as governor, and I suspect he’d do a good job as president. At least he fights, and fights back, and stands up for something. The GOP has far too many nice guys (Mitt Romney, call your office) and sometimes an SOB is just what’s needed. I look forward to voting for Abbott in the future, provided he stays the course on immigration.

    • SeeItMyWay

      Geek, I support Trump because as crass and verbose and egotistical as he is…and as proficient as he is in making hardline statements…he has shown that he is in the business of negotiating to move things forward. With GOP in the majority, he might only get 75% of what the GOP desires, but to hold out for more and keep this stagnant is ignorant.

      Abbott is a go for the throat, win at all costs, ideologue who is much more dangerous than Trump. Abbott is the blond, smiling guy in a wheelchair who uses his comparatively soft demeanor to cover up the fact that he is more of an unyielding power monger than even Trump is.

      Trump is the big, ugly, fanged wolf, backing you up, who scares the hell out of you but will probably go away if you toss him a bone; Abbott is the nice pit bull that everyone says is kind, gentle and has that cute white circle around one eye, who will rip your throat out if he sees fit. Tossed bones don’t placate pit bulls.

      • roadgeek

        Interesting viewpoint. I never got that from Abbott, but your mileage obviously varies. Time will tell.

      • txasslm

        >> ” … he has shown that he is in the business of negotiating to move things forward.”

        For whom?

  • SeeItMyWay

    Another informative piece. Thanks R.G.

    In politics, money trumps all, it would seem, and the Hightower quote was right on the mark.

    The truth is lost on “true believers” who refuse to educate themselves. A lie broadcast as the truth by demagogues is immediately swallowed whole as the truth and this sort of ignorant fealty is next to impossible to overcome.

    I fight with my state senator, Konni Burton, almost daily through every social media outlet available to me because she has blocked me on Twitter, and unfriended me on Facebook, for simply disagreeing with her on several issues, and having the termity to ask for clarification on her positions.

    My state rep, Matt Krause, whom you mentioned in your piece as going against the grain, and against the rest of his Tea Party brethren, takes on all comers on his Facebook page, defending his positions and asking for constituent input. He is showing signs of being a true statesman, like we have not seen in a long time. I’m sure if he keeps it up, Tim Dunn’s and the Wilke’s money will no longer be given to him, but used to support his replacement. I have encouraged him to just keep pleasing the constituents in his District 93 instead of worrying what Empower Texans is going to do.

    Until some big money in Texas is funneled into GOP PAC’s shoving back against the West Texas oil guy’s, nothing will change.

    It seems that Big Business in Texas needs to understand that Abbott, Patrick and the TP crowd are not their friends. So does every teacher, policeman, fireman, and, especially, every city and school board official who is trying to figure out how to keep from using more and more property tax revenues to make up for the state’s decreased funding.

    The most basic weighing and deduction of facts seems to be lost on the blind followers. They just eat the spoonful of crap they are fed and refuse to see if something more palatable is nearby.

    It is tough to get the non-political immersed in the truth because they are busy with other things, and, quite frankly, do not know who to believe. “Gov. Abbott seems like a nice guy”, and “Konni Burton has a great smile and personality”. This is as deep as it goes for them.

    We get what we deserve.

    • BCinBCS

      JJ: “It seems that Big Business in Texas needs to understand that Abbott, Patrick and the TP crowd are not their friends. So does every teacher, policeman, fireman, and, especially, every city and school board official who is trying to figure out how to keep from using more and more property tax revenues to make up for the state’s decreased funding.

      Amen!

      • WUSRPH

        What do you want to bet he votes for Abbott this time just like he did last time.. After all Democrats support the freedom of a woman to make a choice…and we can’t have that. He will also continue to support one of the most radical rightists in the Texas House….but he talks a good game. I doubt if he has sent even a penny to any of those “moderate Republicans” he claims to support or even thought of helping them…..

        • SeeItMyWay

          I want all of you who have cussed me for my crass, personal comments in the past, to judge me on my recent ones…case in point, my earlier ones on this thread. If I seem like your enemy, I’m not. I have grown to believe that I am the only moderately leaning person posting on this site. Even the moderately liberal posters no longer share their thoughts here. Where are you, Dave?

  • WUSRPH

    A little unlicensed pseudo psychiatry:

    They say that a major accident or other life changing event can have a real effect on a person’s character.
    For example, before he was stricken by polio FDR was an ambitious young man more interested in advancing himself than anything else….but after he spent months and months with other victims, many of them children, at Warm Springs (which he bought and turned into a top flight charitable treatment center) he became a man with a purpose—-making life better for others.

    I know nothing about what Abbott was like before that tree limb fell on him…..but from watching his career ever since I have come away with the clear impression that he is a bitter, angry man who cares for no one but himself.

  • SpiritofPearl

    Abbott is a weakling.

  • roadgeek

    When you’re born you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front-row seat.

    George Carlin

  • WUSRPH

    More details about the Russian tweets before the election and the more than half of a million of the lilk of JJ and the Troll who responded to them.

    http://tinyurl.com/ybgf4thb

  • Hannibal

    This is the kind of crap article and crap comments that caused me to cancel my subscription.

    Have fun in your echo chamber.

    • BCinBCS

      O.K. Hannibal, I’ll bite.
      With which part(s) do you disagree and why?

      • St. Anger

        Facts are crap.

  • BCinBCS

    R.G.: [In Harris county (Houston)] “a quarter of the county’s budget is spent on indigent care at the Harris Health System.

    You might have missed that little fact in R.G.’s article but it demonstrates how medical costs do not go away when there are no medical insurance requirements for those who can afford it nor any medical safety net programs for those who cannot afford medical insurance.

    But hey, they’re all bums so why should they get medical care.

  • WUSRPH

    SHUTDOWN. The World’s Greatest Deal Maker falls on his face….He cannot even get all the Republicans to vote for it..

