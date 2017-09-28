Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play
How the Texas Democratic Party Has Taken Texas

A cartoon about the current state of the gubernatorial race.

Governor Greg Abbott failed to get many of his top legislative concerns through the special session. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick spent the better part of 2017 pushing for a bathroom bill that failed. So what is the Democratic Party of Texas doing with this opportunity to take the governorship?

*Crickets* 

With time running out before the filing deadline, no serious Democratic challengers have thrown their hat into the ring, leaving Abbott almost unbeatable in the 2018 race.

