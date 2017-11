The Most Profane Bumper Sticker

Here’s a good way to make yourself a traffic target.

Illustration by Nick Anderson

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls took his problem with a profane anti-Trump message posted on the back of a truck (“F–k Trump and f–k you for voting for him”) to Facebook this week. Nehls said in his post that he could potentially pursue disorderly conduct charges for the post.