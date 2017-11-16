Houston trial lawyer Steve Mostyn was a pioneer in lawsuits involving insurance claims after Hurricane Ike in 2008 and a major hail storm in South Texas in 2012. For most of this decade, he and his wife Amber have also been the godparents of funding for Democratic candidates in Texas. Since 2009, the Mostyns and their law firm have given $25.7 million to Democratic candidates and organizations, as well as the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, according to the Texas Ethics Commission. On Wednesday, Mostyn took his own life after an onset of mental health issues. Here’s the statement from Amber Mostyn:

“Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a sudden onset and battle with a mental health issue, Steve passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Steve was a beloved husband and devoted father who adored his children and never missed any of their sporting activities. He was a true friend, and a faithful fighter for those who did not have a voice.

“Steve touched countless lives. Many friends and colleagues in Texas and throughout the country have reached out during this painful time. Our family is requesting privacy, and we will not be responding to media inquires. The details of a celebration of Steve’s life will be announced at a later date.

“In honor of Steve’s life and legacy, please consider supporting the important work of the Mostyn Moreno Foundation or the Special Olympics of Texas. If you or a loved one are thinking about suicide, or experiencing a health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline right now at 1-800-273-8255.”