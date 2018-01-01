Houston
Meet The World’s Top Joel Osteen Impersonator
Comedian Michael Klimkowski has fooled people from L.A. to Houston with his Joel Faux-steen act.
Merry and Bright in Houston’s River Oaks
Getting the elaborate Christmas displays in this posh neighborhood ready for the masses is big business.
Heroes from the Storm — Video
A new Texas Monthly documentary showcases examples of the Texas spirit during Hurricane Harvey.
How the World Series Finally Vindicated Astros Fans
There’s been years of heartbreak. That’s what makes the Astros’ World Series win so sweet.
The Complete Story of the River Oaks Tank
The HOA wasn’t the only foe that Tony Buzbee and his tank, Cheyenne, faced in the Battle of River Oaks Boulevard.
Furry Friday: Houston Zoo Animals Cheer on the Astros
The zoo’s residents are no fans of the Dodgers.
Houston Pet Shelter Reunites Animals and Owners Separated by Harvey
As people begin to pick up the pieces after Harvey, Best Friends Animal Society seeks to reunite furry companions with their humans.
Houston Must Plan For the Coming Storm
Why the remarkable heroism displayed by my fellow Houstonians will be required for years to come.
A Communitarian View of Hurricane Harvey
Guest column: Houston’s strength is in its citizens.
Montrose is Dead. Long Live Montrose?
A requiem for Houston’s coolest neighborhood.
New Energy in the Senate Republican Primary
A Houston energy lawyer is challenging Ted Cruz, but can he woo over the senator’s oil and gas benefactors?
Saying Goodbye to Jimmy’s Ice House
Before it shuts down for good, we spent a day in the iconic Houston Heights icehouse.
The Battle of Sam Houston’s Statue
What would Sam Houston think of this troll job turned full-blown circus?
The Evolution of the Energy Capital of the World
How Houston became the center of the Texas oil boom.
Reflections on Anna Nicole Smith, Ten Years After Her Death
Anna Nicole Smith rose from a small town girl in Mexia to an icon, but her demons followed her far beyond Texas.
Bonfire of the Barbarities
Guy Fieri turns a Houston Toyota dealership into Flavortown for an afternoon.
How The Refugee Ban Is Affecting Texas
A snapshot of two of Texas’s busiest airports in the aftermath of the refugee ban.
The Houston Heights’s Cajun Invasion
Is the Houston Heights turning into a Little Louisiana?
With Super Bowl Looming, Houston’s Homeless Get The Boot
But those two things totally have nothing to do with each other, according to the city of Houston.
Scenes From The ‘Married to Medicine Houston’ Red Carpet Premiere
We’ve got three words on the ‘Married to Medicine Houston’ premiere event: Oh. Em. Gee.
Coffee and Chocolate Salami at Oporto’s Portuguese Pop-Up Bakery in Houston
Could these be the best pastries in Texas?
We Need to Talk About Brock Osweiler
The Texans’ $72 million investment is going up in flames.
Orange Crush
Who needs the playoffs? After years (and years and years) of heartache, Houston has fallen for the Astros all over again.
The Astros Trade Deadline Conundrum
The trade deadline presented a maddening dilemma for the Astros.
Why Houston Needs Another AstroWorld
Do it for the children.
Justin Yu Wins James Beard Award for Best Southwest Chef
Justin Yu of Oxheart brings a big prize home to Houston.
Is Houston Sustainable?: A Flood Postmortem
There are lot of big questions, but no definitive solution.
Scenes From Houston
John Nova Lomax waded around his Houston neighborhood to check out the aftermath of flooding.
Why Scrutinizing District Attorneys Is A Necessary Part Of Improving The Criminal Justice System
Reform doesn’t mean only addressing police brutality.
Buy A Mansion And Get A Free Tesla, Then Further Destroy Houston’s Economy
It sounds like a sweet deal, but it doesn’t make sense for the Bayou City.
Houston Is Looking For A Few (10,000) Good Volunteers For The Super Bowl
Love the NFL, and want to donate your time and efforts to make sure its most massive event is a success? There are just a few hoops to jump through first!
Will Tom Herman Stick It Out With The Cougars?
The University of Houston has had a helluva football season, but will the program be able to keep its rising star coach?
Crude Keeps Plunging, Threatening To Drag Down Houston’s Residential Real Estate Market With It
As the price of crude keeps plunging and the oil and gas layoffs mount, more and more bad news is coming from Houston’s residential real estate market, even as some developers are building or planning still more luxury condo projects.
How Prepared Is Texas Law Enforcement For Open Carry?
The new open carry law goes into effect in 2016, and law enforcement is trying to meet the changes head-on.
Texas A&M and Texas Tech Should Be Playing A Bowl Game
How SEC wargaming and Aggie fears got in the way of a much better postseason matchup.
Do International Events Really Boycott Cities Because Of Bad Laws?
Weeks after Houston voters rejected HERO, the city was awarded the opportunity to host matches for the Copa América Centenario international soccer tournament.
Austin, Dallas, and Houston Have Some of Worst Highways in Texas (and the U.S.)
Every year, Texas’ growing population makes traffic a bit more unbearable.
HERO’s Defeat Could Be Bad News For Big Business
Proponents of HERO used reason to get their point across, but they should’ve used dollar amounts.
What Houston’s Reaction to the Equal Rights Ordinance Says About My City
HERO evokes another era—one we shouldn’t be proud of.
The Texans’ Theory That Good Character Translates To Good Percentages Is Bogus
It’s unfortunate, but the numbers don’t lie.
Houston’s Real Estate Market Feeling The Effects Of Oil’s Price Drop
Don’t be fooled by claims of economic diversification—the city still runs on oil.
Texas’s Cities: One Big, Dysfunctional Family
Chronicling the rivalries of Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin.
The First Anti-HERO Radio Ad Is Pretty Ugly
The ad, paid for by Houston Unites, relies on the bathroom panic surrounding transgender women.
Mega Watt
He’s the best defensive player in the NFL but writes his own Christmas cards. He has thousands of fans who’d love to party, but he goes to bed at seven-thirty. He could be the league’s next MVP but enjoys buying his own groceries. Is Houston’s J. J. Watt for real?
Seven Things We Learned From The First Episode Of The Texans’ Hard Knocks
J.J. Watt and friends had their HBO debut last night. Here’s what you might have missed.
#BeyBeAHERO: Twitter’s Asking Beyoncé to Speak Up for Houston’s HERO
Advocates for the equal rights ordinance are calling on Queen B to leverage her clout for the cause.
Houston Slighted Once Again As America’s Most Miserable Sports City
According to a New York Times blog, our mid-seventies hockey prowess elevates us to only eleventh among cursed sports towns.
Eisenhower High Abandons Problematic Prom Dress Policy, Teens Rejoice
A Houston-area high school chose to drop a policy that would have required all female prom guests to submit photos of their dresses for “pre-approval.”
It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a Dog-Locating Drone Flying Over Houston
The World Animal Awareness Society is using camera-equipped drones to film a pilot episode of a stray-dog-related television show in Houston.
Misery City: Houston Is the Saddest Sports Town in America
Sorry, Cleveland.
R. Kelly’s Increasingly Controversial Headlining Slot at Free Press Houston Summer Fest
Will he be pulled from the bill?
Something That Should Never Be a Slideshow
On Monday, the Houston Chronicle posted a slide show of photos of a late Longview teenager who suffered from anorexia, inviting readers “witness her fatal transformation.”
A Gay Student Left His Private School To Avoid Discrimination
Austin Wallis posted a video to YouTube this week that details his difficult experience of being gay in a private, Lutheran school in Houston.
Houston’s Equal Rights Ordinance, Explained
The journey of Houston’s Equal Rights Ordinance has been long and full of plot-twists—but it could all be over soon.
A Year After Houston’s Flower Man Died, His House Will Join Him in the Great Beyond
One of Houston’s most cherished art landmarks can’t survive the ravages of the climate or the loss of its hyperkinetic, ever-improvising creator.
12 Ways to #VoteKeuchel
Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is one of five American League players vying for the last spot in the All-Star Game. And for six hours on Thursday, all tweets count as votes.
Raze the Roof
Houston put a man on the moon and performed the first artificial heart transplant. So why can’t it save the Eighth Wonder of the World?
Found in Translation
Activist Glenda Joe on the immigrant experience in Houston.
On Hillcroft
When driving down 59 after work you squint at the setting sun that glares redly in your eye, and around you the cars have become an ocean of unmoving metal, come to Hillcroft. Nothing to eat at home except what you might pull out of the freezer. Piles of bills, TV, unwashed laundry, and your …
My Montrose
Forty years (and more) of the exuberant, eclectic neighborhood where I was born, grew as a writer, and found inspiration for the early pages of this magazine.
A Tale of Six Cities
Modern Texas, as told through the archives of Texas Monthly.
This Is Texas
Why the capital should rightfully be Houston, not Austin.
February 2013: The Cities Issue
Looking ahead to our next forty years.
Disaster, Part Two: Houston
Along the Houston Ship Channel the water is eight feet high and risin’.
Store Wars!
Two luxury retailers: Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue. One desirable market: Houston. The fight for the hearts and credit cards of couture clotheshorses like Lynn Wyatt and Carolyn Farb officially begins next month, but already the fur is flying.
One for the Road
Jordan Breal talks about searching for vacation spots, driving across Texas, and eating bone marrow.
Elephant Walk
Jim Baker’s boyhood home, take in Robert Mosbacher’s old stomping grounds, and see the Houstonian suite where George Bush slept!
Meet the Man Who is Helping Make Texas an Art Destination
How Gary Tinterow, the new director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is convincing the art world that Texas is a must-stop destination for major exhibitions.
The Magnificent Seven
Meet a diver, a high-jumper, and five other Texas athletes who hope to put the pedal to the medal at the 2004 Olympics.
Power Surge
The biggest economic news in Texas is the merging of the electric and natural-gas utility industries in anticipation of the coming deregulation of electricity. Huge deals are in the works: Houston Industries, the parent of Houston Lighting and Power, is acquiring Houston-based NorAm, the nation’s third-largest gas utility; and Texas Utilities is buying Enserch, the …
Westheimer, Ho!
Accessories for sexual adventurers, columns for your Craftsman bungalow, tasteful tables made from old manhole covers: You can find it all on this reborn Houston strip.
Silicone City
From invention to litigation, the breast implant has done more for Houston’s economy—and its psyche—than anything since oil.
A Goode Idea
How the owner of Goode Company in Houston took the three basic Texas food groups—barbecue, Tex-Mex, and burgers—and built an empire.
Easy Street
Houston’s black elite have come a very long way to live in MacGregor Way, the swankiest black neighborhood in Texas, but they still don’t feel safe.
What’s Red, White, and Blue . . . And Orange All Over?
Never heard of the Orange Show? Then you’ve missed a razzle-dazzle piece of American folk art—an amusement park/sideshow that looks like a topless castle designed by a committee composed of Alexander Calder, Rube Goldberg, and Mad King Ludwig. To get to this arcane contraption/construction in southeast Houston, just take the Gulf Freeway to Telephone Road, …
Six West
Staying alive day by day . . . by day.
So Long, Cosmic Cowboys
One giant step backward for the Moonmen.