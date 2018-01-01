The Alamo
The most famous site in Texas history, the Alamo has been interpreted and reinterpreted by every generation of Texans. The former mission in downtown San Antonio confounds visitors who expect a grand building to match the Alamo’s towering mythology. Instead they are confronted with “a squat and oddly configured structure that is in almost every way inscrutable,” wrote writer-at-large Stephen Harrigan, the author of the celebrated novel The Gates of the Alamo.
In 1975 he wrote about the cheesiness and low-rent Disneyfication of the plaza surrounding our most venerated site and the “reverent shuffle of feet and the whispers of fathers misinforming their children” inside the Alamo chapel itself. Missing from the Alamo experience, Harrigan realized, was any effort to explain what actually happened there and why; apparently it was felt that most people had already seen the movie. He returned in 2000 to find much—though not all—of the nonsense swept away and an admirable effort underway to impart some sense of historical perspective on the events of 1836.
In 2010 Jan Jarboe Russell wrote about the politics of preserving the Alamo—not only the fort itself, but the myth surrounding it—a job long held by the venerable Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
But the one man who knows more about Alamo arcana than almost anybody else is Phil Collins—yes, that Phil Collins—as John Spong revealed in a 2012 story that featured one of the all-time great Texas Monthly story titles: “Come and Take a Look at Me Now.” Read it again. Then read the story, because it just gets better from there.
Trip Guide: San Antonio Missions
When the Alamo and the River Walk aren’t enough.
The P. Q&A
The grandson of a president. The nephew of a president. And the son of a candidate who’s currently on the stump. Such is the reality for George P. Bush, the state’s first-term land commissioner and the newest face of the family dynasty. But what course is he setting for himself?
Remember the Alamo Custodians!
The DRT and the Alamo: a look back.
Remember the Long Rifle
The most effective weapon of the Texas Revolution, even if it couldn’t save the mission’s defenders.
Highlights From the Phil Collins/Alamo Press Conference
In a major announcement today, that the Genesis singer/drummer revealed a bit of su-su-super news that his massive collection of Alamo memorabilia is coming home.
The Young Man Who Peed on the Alamo Is Going to Spend 18 Months in a State Jail
We take a bold “peeing on the Alamo is bad” stance over here, but given the way the State Jail felony system works, it’s hard to argue that the punishment fits the crime.
Remember the Tejanos!
Tejanos at the Alamo.
Why Was It Necessary to Clarify That the State Is NOT Turning The Alamo Over To The UN?
In case you believe literally everything you read, the UN is not taking over the Alamo.
A Call to Arms
In his biennial address on the state of the judiciary, the chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court remembers the Alamo.
“Victory or Death” Letter Returns to the Alamo
For the first time since it was penned by commander William Barret Travis 177 years ago.
Reading Along With James Donovan
The latest Alamo chronicler offers a glimpse of his reference library.
A Q&A With John Spong
The senior editor on why the Alamo is so important, how Fess Parker and Davy Crockett sparked a phenomenon in the fifties, and what Phil Collins is really like.
Come and Take a Look at Me Now
Against all odds, Phil Collins has turned himself into a world-class Alamo buff who will happily talk your ear off about Santa Anna and Davy Crockett. Can you feel it coming in the Bexar tonight?
No Retreat! No Surrender!
Besieged on all sides, will the Daughters of the Republic of Texas finally lose control of the Alamo? Not if they can help it.
You Aren’t Here
The very spot where William Barrett Travis wrote his famous “victory or death” letter is a Ripley’s Haunted Adventures. And other ways gross commercialization has desecrated the Alamo’s sacred battleground site.
Divine Secrets of the Alamo Sisterhood
The genteel matriarchs of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas are at war—with each other. And this time it’s a no-quarter struggle for the group’s heart and soul.
The Alamo Should Never Have Happened
Yes, we should remember the battle at the center of the Texas Revolution. But we should forget everything we think we know about it.
2005 Bum Steer Awards
Better close off the balcony too Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, of Houston, requested that a corridor in her Washington, D.C., office building be closed off for eight hours so that she could meet privately with singer Michael Jackson. 4—6 minutes to high cholesterol An eighteen-wheeler overturned on Houston’s Loop 610, spilling 30,000 pounds of eggs …
What a Crockett!
There should be no mystery about the latest artifact of “history.”
Siege Mentality
With March 6 fast approaching, let’s doff our coonskin caps to the Serious Alamo Guys, a band of mostly Anglo, mostly bearded, mostly fifty-plus historians who are Bowie-knife sharp on the subject of the mythic battle.
The Gates of the Alamo
An exclusive excerpt from Stephen Harrigan’s eagerly awaited novel.
Mission Impossible
Viva Max!
Forget the Alamo
Sorry, T. R. Fehrenbach: the new Texas historians don’t care about Davy Crockett or other old icons. To them, the real heroes are women, blacks, and yes, Mexican Americans.
Alamo Tome
This month Eakin Press will publish The Alamo Almanac and Book of Lists. Among the interesting items compiled by author William R. Chemerka is one that has nothing to do with history—not really, anyway: It’s the Top Twenty Most Frequently Asked Questions at the Alamo. 1. “Where’s the bathroom?” 2. “Is this the real Alamo?” …
Susanna Dickinson
How did Susanna Dickinson survive the Battle of the Alamo, and who played her in John Wayne’s movie?
The Death of Travis
In an excerpt from Michael Lind’s epic poem The Alamo, a hero of the revolution falls in the fight for freedom.
Shooting on the Border
THERE IS AN OBLIGATORY SCENE in every movie about the border between Texas and Mexico: A man draws a line in the dirt with his boot. The line means something different in each movie, and yet, there it is, a narrow little rut in the ground that the characters gesture toward, talk about, and ponder …
Davy Crock?
New York fireman Bill Groneman is disputing a critical piece of Alamo lore—and historians everywhere are burning mad.
We Will Never Surrender Or Retreat
These days everybody wants a piece of the Alamo. Can the Daughters of the Republic of Texas hang on their sacred shrine?
David Koresh and the Myth of the Alamo
He was no William Barrett Travis, but in many ways, the leader of the Brand Davidians was an archetypal Texan to the end.
The Alamo? Sure. Two Blocks, Turn Right, and It’s Right Across From the Five and Ten.
You remember, don’t you? That’s the place John Wayne died.