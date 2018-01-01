UT
-
Unveiling Ellsworth Kelly’s ‘Austin’
The debut of a destination showpiece on the University of Texas campus marks a turning point for the Capital City.
-
Removing Confederate Monuments Won’t Erase History, But Could Correct It
The revisionist history behind Confederate monuments.
-
Gene Simmons Wants to Trademark a Familiar-Looking Hand Gesture
He just wants to rock and roll all night, and hook ’em every day.
-
UT Gathers To Remember Harrison Brown
An on-campus vigil honors the life of the student who died in a tragic stabbing incident on Monday.
-
Anonymous Group Vandalizes Fraternity Houses At UT Austin
Vandalism appears around frat houses at the University of Texas at Austin.
-
The University of Texas at Austin Remembers Haruka Weiser
Since her death a year ago, UT has worked with Weiser’s family to emphasize campus safety.
-
Director and Actor Noël Wells on Her New Film, Austin, and Mexican Food
San Antonio native Noël Wells chatted with us about her directorial debut, ‘Mr. Roosevelt,’ which debuted at SXSW.
-
SXSW 2017 Interactive Preview: Some of Our Must-Attend Sessions
From Planned Parenthood’s CEO to former VP Joe Biden, here are some of our most anticipated SXSW interactive sessions.
-
Huddle Up
Why tailgating with my family and friends (and a million other fans) is my favorite part of college football.
-
Cocks Not Glocks, Or How To Fight Absurdity With Absurdity
Cocks Not Glocks: “Wear your dildo until they take the guns off our campuses!”
-
UT-Austin Runner Tweets Her Olympic Aspirations Into Existence
If this doesn’t inspire you, what will?
-
96 Minutes
At 11:48 a.m. on August 1, 1966, Charles Whitman began firing his rifle from the top of the University of Texas Tower at anyone and everyone in his sights. At 1:24 p.m., he was gunned down himself. The lives of the people who witnessed the sniper’s spree firsthand would never be the same again.
-
Memorial Day
Fifty years after the Tower shooting, the University of Texas is finally honoring the victims. What took so long?
-
At Play in the Fields of the Lord
Baseball, an old and idiosyncratic game, loses and old and idiosyncratic field.
-
A Better Pill to Swallow
The dean of Dell Medical School wants to reinvent health care for the twenty-first century.
-
The New UT System Hiring Practice That Could Have Helped Mizzou
The UT System’s version of the Rooney Rule could lead to more diversity in hiring. Here’s why that is necessary.
-
The Four-Star Chancellor
After retiring from a celebrated career in the Navy, William McRaven takes on a new fight: the battle over higher education.
-
I, Robot. You, Ball.
A group of UT computer scientists tries to program a team of machines to play soccer like the pros.
-
The University Of Texas Is Moving The Jefferson Davis Statue From the Main Mall
Four other Confederates will maintain their vigil over the university, but Jefferson Davis is being moved out of plain sight.
-
The New UT President Wants to Sell Beer at Football Games
UNT and SMU are among the handful of schools in the country where fans can get drunk while they’re at the game—and new UT President Greg Fenves wants Darrell K. Royal Stadium to join them.
-
A UT Fraternity Threw Another Racist Party
Texas Fiji said the party was supposed to be “Western themed,” which guests somehow interpreted as “border patrol.”
-
The University of Texas: Home of the Sugar Babies?
As tuition prices climb and student debt rates increase, UT-Austin students look for, ahem, financial aid on an online dating site with a weird twist.
-
UT’s Football Program Is the Most Profitable in the Country. By a Lot.
You can make jokes about the team’s 3-4 record, but $109 million in revenue has Texas football laughing all the way to the bank.
-
Charlie Strong Knows What You’re Thinking
And the Longhorns head football coach is ready to get out there and play ball.
-
Can Steve Patterson Fill This Stadium?
It was just last year—amid spectacular losses and dramatic resignations—that the University of Texas saw its sports program go up in flames. As the new athletics director knows, a return to glory now rides on one person: him.
-
Is This the Most Dangerous Man in Texas?
University of Texas regent Wallace Hall has been accused of leading a witch hunt against UT-Austin president William Powers. But the Dallas investor insists he’s doing his job. And he doesn’t care what you think.
-
Terror at Noon
On a sweltering Monday in August 1966, Charles Whitman climbed to the top of the University of Texas Tower and began shooting pedestrians below, killing eleven people and forever altering the lives of many others. In this excerpt from her new novel, Elizabeth Crook reimagines the day that changed everything.
-
Texas’ New Football Coach Is Black So Guess What That Means
According to various pundits, he’s “not a hip hop coach,” but that won’t stop them from comparing him to Arsenio Hall.
-
A Season in Hell
You know, when you’re surveying the struggles of Longhorn nation from Joe Jamail’s skybox, things don’t look so bad.
-
What Should the New UT Campus in the Rio Grande Valley Be Called?
The new University of Texas campus opening in the Rio Grande Valley in the fall of 2015 is beginning to establish its identity—starting with the name.
-
A&M Hopes to Play UT Again . . . But Only in a Bowl Game
Would new Longhorns AD Steve Patterson be willing to revive the rivalry? College Station says it’s in no hurry.
-
10 People Who Could Be The Next University of Texas Athletic Director
With DeLoss Dodds reportedly announcing his retirement Tuesday afternoon, it’s time to speculate about the Longhorns job that’s actually more important than head football coach.
-
College Football Coach Who’s Not Mack Brown Loses His Job
With both USC and UT on the decline eight years after their BCS championship game, the firing of Trojans coach Lane Kiffin inspired lots of talk about Mack Brown and the Longhorns. And it also got tongues wagging in College Station.
-
Failure Is Not an Option
Last year, UT forced prominent track-and-field coach Bev Kearney to resign because of her affair with a student. Now she’s fighting back, with a lawsuit that opens a window onto the world of high-stakes collegiate athletics—a window that many people would just as soon keep closed.
-
How Close Did UT Really Come to Beating Alabama in 2010?
Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News looks back on “the precise moment when UT transformed from a college football superpower into a bumbling, inept program.”
-
The Gene Powell Interview: Part Two
The University of Texas Board of Regents chairman on the fog of war, the battles over higher education, and the future of learning.
-
The Gene Powell Interview: Part One
The University of Texas Board of Regents chairman on the controversies over higher education and the future of learning.
-
Old College Try
Gene Powell, the University of Texas Board of Regents chairman, on the controversies over higher education and the future of learning.
-
QBs and Pass Catchers Report
The University of Texas, which started its spring practice even earlier than baseball played spring training games, let fans get a look at next year’s team over the weekend.
-
DeLoss Dodds Reads Texas Monthly, Backs Mack Brown, Picks On Missouri
Remember when “Longhorns, Inc.” was on the cover of Texas Monthly? So do UT athletic directors DeLoss Dodds and Chris Plonsky.
-
Guess Which Football School Is In The City Where Employees Are “Most Likely to Date the Boss”?
Here’s a “Major” hint. Houston and San Antonio were also Top 10 finishers in Payscale’s Office Romance Survey.
-
Mack Brown Isn’t Interested in “Eye Candy”
Mack Brown is still too genial for trash-talk, but the Longhorns coach managed to slip in a little SEC dig as he sang the praises of his small recruiting class.
-
Book ‘Em, Horns: UT QB Connor Brewer’s “Campus Watch” Appearance
Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Brewer was arrested by University of Texas police over the weekend, which means the details made it into everybody’s favorite campus police blotter.
-
UT (nervously) awaits next batch of Perry regents
From a statement by the Texas Exes, the university’s alumni association: The terms of three distinguished members of The University of Texas System Board of Regents expired this past Friday. These appointments will be made by Texas Gov. Rick Perry. * * * * If the new regents are anything like the last group, the …
-
Aggies Beating UT, 32-14 (in Recruiting)
This week, Texas A&M will beat the University of Texas in the only football contest that the two schools currently engage in: recruiting.
-
Vanity Farrah
All she did was walk into the bar, sit down, and smile. But I knew right away why, even at age fifty, Farrah Fawcett is still an angel.
-
The Little 10
I’ll give the new conference a fifty-fifty chance of lasting four years.
-
Jody Conradt
“Kids used to be so excited just to have an opportunity to play. Now I see more of a mentality of entitlement: ‘I’m a tremendous athlete, so you owe me this.”
-
Farmers Flight!
Texas A&M’s announcement that it was bolting the Big 12 for the SEC signaled the end of a passionate rivalry with the University of Texas that has defined the two schools for more than a century. But what does the end of Aggies versus Longhorns mean for the rest of us?
-
Diana Natalicio
Diana Natalicio on the future of higher ed in El Paso.
-
The Eyes of Texas Are Upon Him
And why wouldn’t they be? As the head coach of the UT football team, Mack Brown is responsible for the way millions of Texans feel every day.
-
Dabney Coleman
The curtain rises on Dabney Coleman.
-
A Fan’s Notes
For sixty years, Austinite Raymond Daum befriended Hollywood’s biggest stars. Now he’s selling off his memories.
-
The Greek Way
Are good times and fun pranks giving way to racial slurs and ritualized violence? An inside look at UT’s fraternity row.
-
When The Cheering Stopped
Where are the cheerleaders of yesteryear?
-
The Rites of Autumn
You don’t have to be crazy to attend Texas-OU Weekend, but it helps.
-
Sisterhood is Powerful
Especially for sorority sisters.
-
The Unmaking of a President
The University of Texas is playing the same old game—politics.