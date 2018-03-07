This funky tortillería is a primo destination for tacos.
Dallas
One of Dallas's best sushi bars.
Swanky spot for pizzas, pastas, drinking, and dancing.
Delicious Afghan cuisine served by a welcoming staff.
Upgrades of comfort food classics and a laid-back space make this modern diner a hit.
A high-energy Tex-Mex spot from the Social House folks.
No waiters, no tables, and possibly the best ramen in the city.
A swanky but never uptight steakhouse from chef John Tesar.
A beer garden and beer-friendly menu draw an eclectic crowd to this East Dallas gastropub.
Modern takes on regional Italian at this inviting restaurant in Oak Lawn.