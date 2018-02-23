Popular family-owned spot serving homey Persian dishes.
El Paso
This recently updated drive-through burger shack has deep roots in El Paso.
The industrial setting is über-cool, but there's plenty of style on the menu of tapas, craft beers, and great cocktails.
Now in a brick-and-mortar spot, Desert Oak remains the only traditional Central Texas–style barbecue in town.
Warm Vietnamese comfort food in a chill setting.
Mediterranean with a South American accent.
A sports bar with excellent burgers.
From steaks its dry-aged in house to excellent wines, Café Central offers the city’s finest dining.
The cool factor is high at this industrial-hip hot spot.
Located near UTEP, this is a good bet for a pre-game or pre-concert dinner.