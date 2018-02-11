A no-nonsense favorite with a tight but impressive menu.
Laredo
A mostly Mexican menu is dedicated to the endless virtues of breakfast and brunch.
If your heart goes a-fritter for artichokes and you're green with envy for a proper English pea, this is your place.
Wagon wheels, mariachis, and meat by the kilo.
A wall of stilled temple bells frames colorful canvases and a globetrotting menu.
Tantalizing tapas tempt.
A tidy menu of Mexican and Latin seafood, with nary a fish stick on board.
Seafood standards revisited, revived, and refreshed.
The border search for breakfast tacos worthy of early Sunday morning bed extraction is often legendary, and winners remain guarded family secrets. But the secret’s long out with this former gas station that’s punted out hand-hewn flour tortillas stuffed with standards for decades. Hearty guisado (beef stew) is thick with…
Cavernous but still un rinconcito de México (“a little corner of Mexico”), Palenque taps into the border zeitgeist with favorites that tick all the boxes for heart and soul (and calories to match). Large servings may initially daunt, but guilt is part of the family experience, no? We’ll take the…